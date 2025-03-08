Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Mateta, Arsenal chase Lautaro

Sports
Manchester United are eyeing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential signing.
Chelsea are "willing to do whatever it takes" to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.
Incoming sporting director Andrea Berti has identified Lautaro Martinez as Arsenal’s top summer target.
If a deal isn’t possible, Arsenal are ready to offer €30m (£25m) for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester City, Liverpool, and Man United are all keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
Paris Saint-Germain have made an unexpected €20-25m bid for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.
Sporting director Deco reportedly favors signing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman over Milan’s Rafael Leao.
Multiple Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to offer €100m to sign Raphinha from Barcelona.
Man City eye Eduardo Camavinga as Bernardo Silva’s successor while also targeting Aston Villa’s £50m-rated Jacob Ramsey.
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is frustrated with limited game time, prompting a possible loan move, though the club won’t sell him permanently.
Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, and Parma’s Zion Suzuki are under Man City’s radar.
If Barcelona don’t pursue Neymar, Galatasaray are ready to offer the Brazilian a way back to Europe.
Southampton want £20m for Harwood-Bellis, with West Ham and Crystal Palace interested.
Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Guler, potential summer exits
Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates
UCL Preview: 5 things to watch out for in Wednesday's matches
Virat Kohli: 5 records shattered by star batter in IND vs AUS CT 2025