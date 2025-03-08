Sports

Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Mateta, Arsenal chase Lautaro

Image credits: Getty

Man United's surprise interest

Manchester United are eyeing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as a potential signing.

Image credits: Getty

Chelsea eye Boniface

Chelsea are "willing to do whatever it takes" to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

Image credits: Getty

Arsenal's striker hunt

Incoming sporting director Andrea Berti has identified Lautaro Martinez as Arsenal’s top summer target.

Image credits: Getty

Arsenal's option

If a deal isn’t possible, Arsenal are ready to offer €30m (£25m) for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Image credits: Getty

Battle for Ederson

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Man United are all keen on signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Image credits: Getty

PSG's surprise bid

Paris Saint-Germain have made an unexpected €20-25m bid for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Image credits: Getty

Barcelona's preference

Sporting director Deco reportedly favors signing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman over Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Image credits: Getty

Saudi clubs eye Raphinha

Multiple Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to offer €100m to sign Raphinha from Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty

Man City's target

Man City eye Eduardo Camavinga as Bernardo Silva’s successor while also targeting Aston Villa’s £50m-rated Jacob Ramsey.

Image credits: Getty

Elliott unhappy at Liverpool

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is frustrated with limited game time, prompting a possible loan move, though the club won’t sell him permanently.

Image credits: Getty

Man City's goalkeeper search

Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, and Parma’s Zion Suzuki are under Man City’s radar.

Image credits: Getty

Neymar to Galatasaray?

If Barcelona don’t pursue Neymar, Galatasaray are ready to offer the Brazilian a way back to Europe.

Image credits: Getty

Eye on Harwood-Bellis

Southampton want £20m for Harwood-Bellis, with West Ham and Crystal Palace interested.

Image credits: Getty

Football transfer rumours: Mainoo to Guler, potential summer exits

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates

UCL Preview: 5 things to watch out for in Wednesday's matches

Virat Kohli: 5 records shattered by star batter in IND vs AUS CT 2025