Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup has left players sidelined. Officials informed cricketers their views were irrelevant, while ICC prepares to replace them with Scotland.

Bangladesh’s hopes of competing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 appear to have ended after the government refused to allow the team to travel to India citing security concerns. Reports indicate that Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in the tournament, leaving players devastated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A crucial meeting on Thursday between national cricketers, sports advisor Asif Nazrul, and senior Bangladesh Cricket Board officials was expected to give players a voice in the decision. Instead, they were told the matter had already been settled. According to sources, the gathering was not to seek consent but to inform players that their World Cup dream was over.

One cricketer, speaking anonymously, said: “They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it’s not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration.”

Players were briefly allowed to speak, with most expressing willingness to play despite the challenges. Their opinions, however, carried little weight. “They didn’t ask. They made the plan directly and said it’s not happening,” another player remarked, adding that the government’s directive was final.

Nazrul later reiterated that Bangladesh would not change its stance, accusing the ICC of failing to address the country’s concerns. He claimed neither the ICC nor the Indian government had taken meaningful steps to guarantee safety.

T20 captain Litton Das and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto both spoke during the meeting, insisting the team was prepared to participate. Officials responded by citing past threats to Bangladeshi players and raising fears about the safety of athletes, spectators, and journalists.

Sources revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had not contacted Bangladeshi officials directly, further complicating the situation. “Bangladesh is supposed to go, but now if they act like this, how can a country send a team?” one source said.

BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul attempted to reassure players, but his words offered little comfort. “What can he say apart from giving us comfort mentally? We understand his situation very well,” a player noted.

A member of the team management summed up the mood: “I feel sorry for the cricketers… they worked hard to become a formidable T20I unit. We can only hope this too shall pass.”