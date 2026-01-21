Shubman Gill’s tenure as India’s ODI captain has yet to yield a series win. Former cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes Rohit Sharma should be reinstated, citing his experience and success, as BCCI faces crucial decisions before the 2027 World Cup.

Shubman Gill’s appointment as India’s ODI captain in October 2025 has drawn sharp debate, with former cricketer Manoj Tiwary openly questioning the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s decision to replace Rohit Sharma. Gill, named skipper on October 4, 2025, was seen as the natural successor after serving as vice-captain during India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

The BCCI’s move was aimed at preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, two years away. Officials felt Rohit, who will be 40 by then, was not the right choice to lead India into the tournament. Despite Rohit guiding India to the Champions Trophy in March 2025, the board opted for Gill to secure long-term leadership.

The decision has split opinion. Many supported the transition, but others argued Rohit’s recent success warranted continuity. Manoj Tiwary belongs to the latter camp. He believes India’s recent ODI series loss to New Zealand might have ended differently under Rohit’s captaincy. “What was the need to remove Rohit Sharma? If Rohit were leading even today, the result would have been different,” Tiwary said in an interview.

Tiwary went further, calling for Gill’s removal and Rohit’s reinstatement. “Yes, absolutely,” he said when asked if he wanted Rohit back as captain. He urged the BCCI to reconsider before the World Cup, stressing that it was not too late to correct the course. “It’s about the World Cup. It’s not just about a bilateral series or a random tournament,” he added.

Highlighting Rohit’s credentials, Tiwary pointed to his two ICC trophies and five IPL titles, contrasting them with Gill’s inexperience. He argued that Rohit’s tactical awareness, man management, and ability to read the game set him apart. “Rohit has the experience. Shubman is still not an experienced captain in international cricket. Experience is shown in bowling changes, field placements, and reading situations,” Tiwary explained.

In his view, Rohit’s leadership offers India a stronger chance of winning the 2027 World Cup. Gill, meanwhile, remains in the early stages of his captaincy journey, yet to secure a series victory.