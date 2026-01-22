Former India captain Rohit Sharma promises to be present in the stands during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Having retired after 2024, he backs India’s unchanged squad to contend strongly, even without him and Virat Kohli in the lineup.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has promised fans that he will be present in the stadium during the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup, even though he will not be part of the playing squad. The tournament, beginning February 7, will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Rohit, who retired from the format after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and USA, admitted it will feel unusual to watch the event from the sidelines. “From the time it started until now, I have been part of every World Cup, so it will feel different. When you miss a World Cup, the reality really sinks in. However, I will be somewhere in the stadium. It won’t be the same, but it will be a different experience,” Rohit said in an interview.

The 38-year-old has featured in every edition of the tournament until now, playing a crucial role in India’s triumphs in 2007 and 2024. He is the second-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, with 1,220 runs and 12 half-centuries across 47 matches.

Looking ahead to India’s prospects, Rohit expressed confidence in the current squad. He highlighted that most of the players from the victorious 2024 campaign remain part of the team. “About 80 to 90 per cent of the squad has remained the same since the last T20 World Cup. They have been playing together for almost two years now, which creates a strong understanding. When you are heading into a World Cup, the only aim is to win it. For that, you need open conversations and sometimes hard conversations as well,” he explained.

India’s recent form has been dominant, with the team winning 17 of their 20 completed T20 internationals since the start of 2025. Despite the absence of Rohit and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue are widely regarded as favorites by fans and experts. Rohit himself remains India’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 4,231 runs, including a record five centuries, in 159 matches.