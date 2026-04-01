The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will replace the current 21-point scoring system with a best-of-three, 15-point format starting next year. The change aims for shorter matches, helping player recovery and broadcast scheduling.

New 15-Point System Voted In From January 4 next year, as per Olympics.com, the badminton matches will be played as best-of-three matches, with 15 matches per game at stake. The change was voted on during the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, currently the host to the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026.As per BWF, the new system "offers a strong and sustainable foundation for the sport's future." It outperformed both the 3x21 system and the alternative option of the 5x11 system during the data review. It is also hoped that through this scoring system, there will be shorter matches with more predictable lengths, which will help players in getting more recovery time and organisers and broadcasters with scheduling of matches. BWF President on the Sport's Evolution "We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," said BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in a press release as quoted by Olympics.com.On the possible concerns that could be raised by players, fans and some national badminton federations worldwide, the BWF president said, "This decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain.""What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world's best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer," she signed off. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The scoring system in badminton is set to undergo a massive change from next year onwards, as the current best-of-three, first-to-21 system will be replaced by the best-of-three, first-to-15 system.From January 4 next year, as per Olympics.com, the badminton matches will be played as best-of-three matches, with 15 matches per game at stake. The change was voted on during the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, currently the host to the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026.As per BWF, the new system "offers a strong and sustainable foundation for the sport's future." It outperformed both the 3x21 system and the alternative option of the 5x11 system during the data review. It is also hoped that through this scoring system, there will be shorter matches with more predictable lengths, which will help players in getting more recovery time and organisers and broadcasters with scheduling of matches."We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," said BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul in a press release as quoted by Olympics.com.On the possible concerns that could be raised by players, fans and some national badminton federations worldwide, the BWF president said, "This decision does not change the fundamental nature of badminton. The skill, the tactics, the physical and mental demands, and the drama of the sport will remain.""What this change does is strengthen the sport by protecting what makes badminton special, and ensuring the world's best players can continue to compete, inspire, and connect with fans globally for longer," she signed off. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source