Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Kapila-Arjun, Satwik-Chirag into quarters

    The 2022 BWF World Championships continued with its pre-quarters assignments on Thursday. The Indians had a mixed day, with Saina Nehwal bowling out, while a couple of doubles pairs have progressed to the quarterfinals.

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal ousted in pre-quarters, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty into quarterfinals-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Olympic bronze medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the BWF World Championship 2022. On Thursday, she went down to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo. The 32-year-old perished in a three-setter 17-21, 21-16, 13-21 to her opponent, as the Thai extended her head-to-head record 5-3 against the Indian. The two Indian men's doubles pairs, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, qualified for the quarterfinals. Saina was under pressure by Ongbamrungphan as the latter raced to an 11-3 lead in the opening game.

    Saina, a two-time World Championship medallist, could bridge the gap to 17-19. Regardless, Ongbamrungphan held her nerve to take the opening game. The late surge in the earlier game gave Saina confidence, as the former world No.1 led 11-7 during the break. Playing aggressively, she persisted in dictating terms, forcing the match into a decider.

    ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2022 - Arjun-Kapila, Lakshya Sen sail into pre-quarters, Ponnappa-Reddy bow out

    The third game was played on an even keel until the intermission. Yet, Ongbamrungphan gained velocity and led by five points, while Saina unhurriedly began to lose steam. Eventually, the 26-year-old Ongbamrungphan had seven match points, sealing her quarterfinal berth, while she now has won her last five matches against Saina.

    Later, the unseeded Indian pair of Arjun and Kapil had to labour hard for 58 minutes, as they came from behind to win the pre-quarters clash against Singapore's Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean 18-21, 21-15, 21-16. The duo has enjoyed a good run in the competition, having upstaged eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists, Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, 21-17, 21-16 in their Round 2 match.

    ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2022 - Saina Nehwal moves into pre-quarters

    Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag breezed past Jeppa Bay and Lasse Molhede of Denmark 21-12, 21-10 in 35 minutes. Arjun and Kapila will cross swords with the third seed pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia in the quarterfinals. At the same time, Satwik and Chirag will take on second seeds, Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, in the quarters.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more snt

    Europa League 2022-23 draw: Who will Man United and Arsenal play? Date, time in India, where to watch and more

    Formula 1 F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in support-ayh

    F1: Daniel Ricciardo to quit McLaren at season-end, social media comes out in appreciation

    football Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona snt

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Bernado Silva's desire to join Barcelona

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    tennis US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows snt

    US Open 2022: Fans excited as Rafael Nadal gears up to lift off at Flushing Meadows

    Recent Stories

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes drb

    When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify authenticity of Kanchipuram silk sarees RBA

    Planning to buy Kanjivaram saree this festive season? 5 ways to identify pure of Kanchipuram silk sarees

    football Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon snt

    Another setback for Cristiano Ronaldo? Marseille not interested to sign Manchester United icon

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed AJR

    Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files new nomination for president post-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for president's post afresh

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon