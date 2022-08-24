BWF World Championships 2022: Arjun-Kapila sail into pre-quarters, Ponnappa-Reddy bow out
The BWF World Championships 2022 Day 3 happened on Wednesday. For India, the MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila progressed to the pre-quarters, while the Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy pair crashed out in Round 2.
On Wednesday, the Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals of the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo. However, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the tournament's second round on the same day. In their second-round match-up, the unseeded Arjun and Kapila detracted the Danish eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-17, 21-16. Next, they will face the Singaporean pair of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean. In contrast, Ponnappa and Sikki were handed a 21-15, 21-10 defeat by Chinese top seeds, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, within 42 minutes.
The other Indian women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also bowed out of the competition, losing to Korean third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan 15-21, 7-21. Later during the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand are scheduled to be in action.
