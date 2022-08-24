BWF World Championships 2022: Arjun-Kapila sail into pre-quarters, Ponnappa-Reddy bow out

The BWF World Championships 2022 Day 3 happened on Wednesday. For India, the MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila progressed to the pre-quarters, while the Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy pair crashed out in Round 2.

Image credit: Getty

On Wednesday, the Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals of the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo. However, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the tournament's second round on the same day. In their second-round match-up, the unseeded Arjun and Kapila detracted the Danish eighth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-17, 21-16. Next, they will face the Singaporean pair of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean. In contrast, Ponnappa and Sikki were handed a 21-15, 21-10 defeat by Chinese top seeds, Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, within 42 minutes.

Image credit: PTI