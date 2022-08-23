BWF World Championships 2022: Saina Nehwal moves into pre-quarters

The BWF World Championships 2022 continued on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal came up with a decent performance to move into the pre-quarters. Also, other Indians ensured a win, while one of the Indian pairs lost.

Image credit: Getty

London Olympic bronze medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal kick-started her 2022 BWF World Championships campaign with a straight-game win over Cheung Ngan Yi of Hon Kong in Tokyo on Tuesday. It took her 38 minutes to dispatch Ngan Yi 21-19, 21-9 during the opening round. The 32-year-old, who has previously won a silver and bronze in the tournament, moved into the pre-quarters. Her Round 2 opponent, Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, pulled out of the competition, citing an injury. As a result, it gave the Indian a bye into the pre-quarters.

Image credit: Getty