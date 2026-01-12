Ayush Badoni receives his first call-up to the Indian cricket team, replacing Washington Sundar in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Sundar was ruled out due to a rib injury sustained during the first match in Vadodara.

Ayush Badoni has received a maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team as bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series due to an injury.

Sundar Ruled Out with Rib Injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media advisory that Washington Sundar complained of acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. Washington will undergo further scans, after which the BCCI Medical Team will seek an expert opinion, the advisory stated.

Ayush Badoni Named as Replacement

Replacing Washington Sundar, the Men's Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni, who will join the Men in Blue squad in Rajkot, where the second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played. Right-hand batter Badoni also bowls right-arm off-spin.

India's Updated Squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs

India's updated squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni.

Details from the Series Opener

Washington Sundar only bowled five overs in the New Zealand series opener, giving away 25 runs, with no wickets taken in the first innings of the match.

The 26-year-old walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to the field. However, he later came out to bat at No. 8 and scored seven runs in the Men in Blue's four-wicket win against New Zealand.

Following the match, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed that Washington Sundar suffered a side strain and will go for scans.

Another Injury Blow for Team India

Notably, Sundar's injury comes as another blow for Team India after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series with a side strain suffered during training. Pant was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI for the first ODI. (ANI)