Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel called their loss to RCB 'bad luck,' blaming the batting collapse on hesitation from a prior game, lack of partnerships, and losing 6 wickets in 15-16 balls. He urged the team to stay mentally strong and move on.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel described his team's heavy defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as "bad luck" and said a combination of hesitation, lack of partnerships, and quick wickets led to the batting collapse.

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Analysis of the Collapse

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Axar admitted that the team may have been affected mentally following their previous outing, where they failed to defend a strong total. "I think because of what happened in the last game, I felt that even after doing so much as a team, you can win 9 out of 10 times, but after that, it felt like we could not defend back-to-back. I feel there was some hesitation because of that," he said.

Reflecting on the batting performance, the DC captain said no batter was able to settle at the crease, and the innings unravelled quickly. "No batter could really settle. It was not like someone got set. We lost wickets in one or two balls. I think we lost 6 wickets in 15-16 balls. I think it was bad luck. You have to forget this day and move on," Axar added.

Handling Pressure

On the pressure in the remaining matches of the season, Axar stressed that pressure is constant in professional cricket and cannot be avoided. "It is not like we will play the remaining matches without pressure. Every match has pressure. You have to focus on what you can control, follow the process, stay prepared every day," he said, adding that the team must remain mentally strong and focused on execution.

Captain's Responsibility and Team Strategy

Taking responsibility as captain, Axar said leadership involves supporting both players and staff while maintaining belief in the group. "As a captain, you have more responsibility. You have to work with players, support staff, and everyone. My belief is to focus on what is in our control. You can either make excuses or fight as a team," he said.

He also backed continuity in the squad, suggesting that drastic changes are not required despite the collapse. "I do not think we need too many changes. This might be the first time in several matches that we have played bad cricket or collapsed. Changing the team will not guarantee results. It is more about mindset, staying mentally strong, and sticking together as a unit," Axar concluded.

Match Summary

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs. With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them in the seventh spot in the points table. (ANI)