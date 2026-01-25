24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals via a walkover. His fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew from the tournament citing a progressive abdominal muscle injury.

Serbian legend and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic gets a walkover into the ongoing Australian Open quarterfinals after Jakub Mensik pulls out with an abdominal muscle injury. Mensik, who had beaten Djokovic in the Miami Open final last year, cited the injury's progression over recent matches as the reason for withdrawal.Djokovic now faces either fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti or ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals."After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches," Mensik said. "Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time," Jakub Mensik said as per the ATP tour website."I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special," he added.Mensik had beaten Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set thriller in the first round and then dispatched Rafael Jodar and Ethan Quinn in straight sets to reach round four.While Djokovic moved into the fourth round of the men's singles, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4), a match in which the Serbian legend showed his resilience and composure under pressure.The 24-time world champion won the opening two sets easily before Djokovic was tested by the Netherlands' van de Zandschulp in the third set. During an intense tie-break, Djokovic held his nerve, and an unforced error from his opponent sealed his victory. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)