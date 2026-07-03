Brazil is preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Norway. The CBF expressed confidence, while star Vinicius Jr met Jay-Z and has been on a historic goal-scoring streak, matching a record set by Ronaldo Nazario in 2002.

Brazil continued their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) sharing glimpses of the team's latest training session ahead of the knockout clash against Norway. Posting photographs from the training ground on X, the CBF expressed confidence as Brazil shifted its focus to the next stage of the tournament. "We're still on the path toward the next destination: ROUND OF 16!" the federation wrote while sharing images of the squad putting in the work ahead of Sunday's encounter.

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The five-time world champions will take on Norway on July 6 (IST) for a place in the quarterfinals as they aim to continue their pursuit of a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title.

Vinicius Jr's stellar form and iconic crossover

Meanwhile, Brazilian football superstar Vinicius Jr met legendary American rapper Jay-Z ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Norway. Taking to his Instagram, Vinicius, who is signed to Roc Nation Sports, a sports management company founded by the rapper, posted a picture of one of the most iconic crossovers of sports and pop culture in this tournament.

Historic scoring run

Against Scotland, Vinicius etched his name into the country's football history by becoming the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in each of his nation's first three FIFA World Cup matches, matching a feat last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002, as per ESPN FC's X handle.

Overall, Vinicius Jr became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in the nation's first three FIFA World Cup matches, following Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (2002). Notably, Brazil went on to win the tournament on each of the previous three occasions.

So far in the tournament, Vinicius has delivered four goals and an assist and is amongst the contenders for the Golden Boot, with Argentina icon Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (six goals each) at the top. (ANI)