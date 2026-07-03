The 4th edition of the Oriental Cup, an inter-school football tournament, will be held from July 7-16 in Delhi. The event will feature 45+ teams, a doubled prize pool, and a new Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving students.

The Oriental Cup, one of Delhi-NCR's fastest-growing inter-school football tournaments, officially announced the dates for its fourth edition during a press conference held here on Wednesday, according to a release. The tournament will be held from July 7 to July 16 at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, bringing together 45+ teams from leading schools across Delhi-NCR.

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Marking another significant milestone in its journey, the organisers announced that the overall prize pool has been more than doubled, making it the highest in the tournament's history. In another major initiative aimed at supporting young talent, the Oriental Cup also introduced a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme that will benefit 10 deserving student-athletes, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the next generation of footballers both on and off the field.

Tournament Expands with More Teams and Opportunities

Oriental Cup 2026 is expected to feature over 1500 participants representing more than 45 teams, with over 50 matches scheduled across the tournament with 25+ teams in the Boys' Under-17 category and 16+ teams in the Girls' Under-19 category, ensuring schools have greater opportunities to compete while maintaining a high standard of football throughout the tournament.

Announcing the fourth edition, Fareed Bakshi, Founder, Oriental Cup, said, "Every edition of the Oriental Cup is about creating more opportunities for young footballers. This year, we have more than doubled the tournament's prize pool and introduced a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship programme for 10 deserving student-athletes, reinforcing our commitment to recognising and supporting young talent. We are equally encouraged by the remarkable growth in girls' participation, with the number of girls' teams doubling since our inaugural edition and now accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all participating teams. These milestones strengthen our belief that we are moving in the right direction as we work towards building the Oriental Cup into one of India's most respected inter-school football tournaments."

Fostering Equal Opportunity and Strategic Partnerships

One of the defining features of the Oriental Cup has been its emphasis on creating equal opportunities for girls alongside boys. Building on this momentum, the organisers aim to further expand girls' participation in the coming years while continuing to strengthen the overall grassroots football ecosystem.

The tournament has continued to attract support from organisations that share its vision of promoting grassroots sport and youth development. The fourth edition will be supported by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt. Ltd. as the title sponsor, with Nivia Sports as the Football Partner and Ocean Beverages as the Hydration Partner and Central Park Resorts as an Associate Partner.

A Growing Platform for Grassroots Football

Since its inception in 2023, the Oriental Cup has steadily grown into a prominent platform for school football, offering structured competition for both boys and girls while promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and holistic athlete development. Across its first three editions, the tournament has engaged 55+ educational institutions and NGOs, reached more than 2,700 young footballers, and conducted 80+ competitive matches, underlining its rapid growth and expanding grassroots footprint.

With stronger participation and growing recognition among schools, the Oriental Cup is steadily establishing itself as one of the country's most promising inter-school football properties. The continued rise in participation, coupled with increasing support from schools and partners, reflects the tournament's growing stature as a long-term platform for grassroots football development.

The Oriental Cup 2026 promises to deliver its biggest and most competitive edition yet, providing young footballers with an opportunity to compete on a professionally managed platform while showcasing their talent before coaches, schools, parents, and the wider football community. (ANI)