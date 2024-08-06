Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra aims to defend gold; when and where to watch Javelin star in action

    Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his Olympic title-defence at Stade de France on Tuesday (August 6) in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics 2024. He will be joined by Kishore Jena, India's the second-beat in this discipline.  

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Indian Javelin star Neeraj Chopra will begin his quest for a second successive Olympic gold at Stade de France in Paris on Tuesday (August 6). The 26-year-old is placed in Group B in the qualification round. Meanwhile, India's second best athlete in this discipline Kishore Jena is placed in Group B and the Asian Games silver medalist will be aiming to secure a place in the final. 

    Also read: Neeraj Chopra: Know net worth, assets, car collection of ace athlete

    Neeraj is the reigning Olympic and World Champion in the event. In Tokyo 2020, the athlete from Haryana became the first Indian Olympic champion in Athletics, with a stunning throw of 87.58m. The Army man has been consistent with his performances in the biggest stages, winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou with a best throw of 88.88m. In the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Neeraj won the gold with a  gigantic effort of 88.17m. 

    Kishore Jena, on the other hand, rose to lime light, with a fifth-place finish at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest in August 2023. The Odisha-born athlete's throw of 84.77m wasn't too far away from bronze-medalist Jakub Vadlejch (86.67) of Czechia. Few months later, Jena delivered a silver-medal winning effort of 87.54m at the Hangzhou Games. It has been the 28-year-old's best throw till date.  

    At Paris 2024, the Javelin Throw events will be conducted over two phases- the qualification round and the final medal round. A total of 32 athletes will compete in two groups- A & B. Athletes can directly make the cut for the final by achieving the pre-approved entry standard of 84.00m. If fewer than 12 athletes manage to hit the automatic qualification mark, the next highest ranked athletes from qualifiers, up to a total of 12, will be enter the final. If more than 12 hit the qualifying mark, all those who achieve the mark will advance to the medal round. 

    When is men's Javelin Throw Qualification at Paris Olympics 2024?

    I:50 PM: Kishore Jena will compete in the Men's Javelin throw Qualification Group A.

    3:30 PM: Neeraj Chopra will compete in Men's Javelin Throw Qualification Group B. 

    Where to watch live ? 

    The Men's Javelin Throw Qualification will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. Meanwhile, it will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.  

    Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase

