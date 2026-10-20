Indian para-archer Swati Chaudhary reached the W1 women's individual final at the Asian Para Games, assuring a medal. The men's recurve doubles team also made it to the gold medal clash. India also won medals in shooting and para-table tennis.

Indian Archers Aim for Gold

Indian para-archer Swati Chaudhary booked a place in the final of the W1 women's individual final at the ongoing Asian Games, assuring the country a medal on Tuesday. Swati, on her debut, defeated Korea's Eunhee Lee 6–2 to reach the gold medal clash, where she will face China's Mengkan Cen. The official X handle of Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted, "SWATI CHAUDHARY’S GOLDEN DREAM AWAITS! W1 Women - Semifinal A remarkable debut, a place in the final, and a medal assured for India! NCOE debutant Swati Chaudhary delivered a stellar performance, defeating Korea’s Eunhee Lee 6–2 to storm into the FINAL at the #AsianParaGames2026! The ultimate challenge awaits! Swati will face China’s Mengkan Cen in the GOLD MEDAL MATCH on 22 October at 5:55 AM IST, aiming to turn her impressive run into GOLD for India! #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026 #ParaArchery #TeamIndia #MedalAssured." https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/2112425264852689316

In the para-recurve men's doubles event as well, India will be fighting for the gold medal as well, with the pairing of Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi beating Korea’s Jung-Hoon Kim and Geonhwi Kwak by 5-4 to make it to the gold medal clash against China. "INDIA SHOOTS FOR GOLD! Para Recurve Men Doubles - Semifinal Team India is assured of a medal at the #AsianParaGames2026! TOPS athlete Harvinder Singh and NCOE athlete Vijay Sundi delivered a thrilling performance, defeating Korea’s Jung-Hoon Kim and Geonhwi Kwak by 5-4 to storm into the FINAL! The ultimate showdown awaits! The Indian duo will face China in the GOLD MEDAL MATCH on 23 October from 6:45 AM IST onwards, aiming to turn this assured medal into GOLD!," posted SAI Media. https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/2112440959481045240

In the para-compound archery mixed team quarterfinals, the pairing of Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar took a step closer to medal, beating apan’s Aya Shinohara and Yuya OE by 152–141 to reach the semifinal. "INDIA’S ARCHERS HIT THE BULLSEYE! Para Compound Mixed Team - Quarterfinals Team India is one step closer to the podium at the #AsianParaGames2026! TOPS athletes Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar delivered a stellar performance, defeating Japan’s Aya Shinohara and Yuya OE by 152–141 to storm into the SEMIFINALS! The mission continues as the Indian duo prepares to face Chinese Taipei on 22 October from 8:10 AM IST onwards, with their eyes set on a place in the final!," posted SAI Media. https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/2112427299786334352

In the para-recurve mixed team quarterfinals, the Indian pairing of Harvinder Singh and Bhawna beat Thailand’s Phattharaphon Pattawaeo and Hanreuchai Netsiri by a convincing 6–0 to make it to the semifinals. "INDIA’S ARCHERS HIT THE MARK! Para Recurve Mixed Team - Quarterfinals A dominant performance by Team India at the #AsianParaGames2026! TOPS athlete Harvinder Singh and NCOE athlete Bhawna delivered a commanding performance, defeating Thailand’s Phattharaphon Pattawaeo and Hanreuchai Netsiri by a convincing 6–0 to storm into the SEMIFINALS! The journey towards the podium continues! The Indian duo will return to action on 23 October at 9:20 AM IST, aiming to take another step towards GOLD! #Cheer4Bharat #AsianParaGames2026 #ParaArchery #TeamIndia #RoadToGold," posted SAI Media. https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/2112429400998486085

Shooters Add to Medal Tally

Indian shooter Shristi Arora clinched a bronze medal in the women's 10 m air pistol SH1 category at the ongoing Asian Para Games on Tuesday. Shristi finished in third place with a score of 214.7, having managed 96.3 in her first two series. She climbed into the third spot soon after and maintained her spot there; she finished behind Iran's Sareh Javanmardi (237.0) and Faezeh Ahmadi (237.3), who secured the silver and gold medals respectively, as per ESPN. This takes India's Asian Para Games medal tally to 23 medals, including five golds, eight silvers and 10 bronze medals.

Earlier, former Paralympics para-shooter Manish Narwal secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air pistol SH1 category at the ongoing continental showpiece. Having won a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, Narwal (233.7) finished behind South Korea's Jo Jeongdu (241.3) and ahead of China's Yang Chao, as per ESPN. Manish achieved a fifth-place finish in the qualification round, but the second series of 49.8 in the final lifted him into medal contention. The world record holder Jeongdu was excellent, way away from the chasing pack. The other Indian in the final, Rudranksh Khandelwal, managed a seventh-place finish and was the second person to be eliminated after a poor start. His final was in contrast to his performance in the qualification, where he finished second. He has also achieved the Los Angeles Paralympics 2028 for India.

Medal Rush in Other Sports

In para-table tennis, Jehan Madan secured a silver medal in men's singles class 1, finishing fourth in the group. In the five-man field, Jehan finished fourth, only beating compatriot Sandeep Dangi, but it was enough for him to take home a medal.

Also, Ashok secured a silver medal in the men's 65 kg para-powerlifting, with a best lift of 192 kg. He was behind the champion, China's Zou Yi, who took home the gold, with a best lift of 216 kg.

India ended the day one of the competition with 11 medals, including four gold medals, five silvers and two bronze medals.

Earlier, Indian para-table tennis players Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey won bronze medals in the women's singles Class 9 and Class 6 events. Baby Sahana lost 0-3 (8-11, 2-11, 4-11) to China's Mao Jingdian in the semi-finals of the women's singles Class 9 event and settled for a bronze medal. Notably, her medal marked India's first-ever medal in the standing category of para table tennis at the Asian Para Games.

On the other hand, Prachi Pandey also secured bronze in the women's singles Class 6 event after losing her semi-final match to Iraq's Najlah Al-Dayyeni in straight games, 9-11, 2-11, and 8-11.

With Baby Sahana Ravi and Prachi Pandey winning bronze medals, India secured four medals in para table tennis on the same day. Earlier on the day, Bhavina Patel secured a bronze medal after facing a 3-0 defeat to China's Zhang Bian in the Women's Singles Class 4-5 semi-finals. Patel, a silver medallist at the 2020 Paralympics, bowed out of the singles competition after suffering a 7-11, 5-11, 7-11 defeat to China’s Zhang Bian in the semifinals.

Sonalben Patel also secured a bronze in the women's singles Class 3 event after losing her semi-final against South Korea's Yoon Jiyu in straight games, 7-11, 5-11, 6-11.

Besides four medals in para table tennis, Pradeep Kumar won silver, and Ayush Verma secured bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 event, while Praveen Sharma added another bronze in the men's shot put F11 event.

The standout performance of the day came from Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who clinched gold in the women's 400m T20 event with a Games-record time of 56.36 seconds. (ANI)