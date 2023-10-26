Asian Para Games 2023: Sachin Sarjerao wins gold in men's F-46 shot; India's 16th gold medal

Sachin Sarjerao won the 16th gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m

Sachin Sarjerao Khiladi won the 16th gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m.

At the Asian Para Games, Sachin's best effort of 16.03m in his fourth attempt was enough to take him to the top of the podium. Another Indian athlete, Rohit Kumar, won bronze with a best throw of 14.56m.

To note, Sachin is the World Champion the in men's shotput F46 category, having won at the 2023 Para-Athletics World Championships in July. Then, he made an awe-inspiring throw of 16.21m, which set a new Asian Record and secured India a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later congratulated Sachin on winning the Gold medal in Men's Shot Put-F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Prime Minister posted on X: 'Magnificent Gold for India by Sachin Sajerao Khilari in the Men's Shot Put-F46 event at the Asian Para Games! Huge congratulations to Sachin, on this remarkable victory. His dedication and strength have shone brilliantly.'