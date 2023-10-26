Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asian Para Games 2023: Sachin Sarjerao wins gold in men's F-46 shot; India's 16th gold medal

    Sachin Sarjerao won the 16th gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m 

    Asian Para Games 2023: Sachin Sarjerao wins 16th gold medal for India in men's F-46 shot put
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    Sachin Sarjerao Khiladi won the 16th gold medal for India at the Asian Para Games in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m.

    At the Asian Para Games, Sachin's best effort of 16.03m in his fourth attempt was enough to take him to the top of the podium. Another Indian athlete, Rohit Kumar, won bronze with a best throw of 14.56m.

    To note, Sachin is the World Champion the in men's shotput F46 category, having won at the 2023 Para-Athletics World Championships in July. Then, he made an awe-inspiring throw of 16.21m, which set a new Asian Record and secured India a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi later congratulated Sachin on winning the Gold medal in Men's Shot Put-F46 event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. 

    The Prime Minister posted on X: 'Magnificent Gold for India by Sachin Sajerao Khilari in the Men's Shot Put-F46 event at the Asian Para Games! Huge congratulations to Sachin, on this remarkable victory. His dedication and strength have shone brilliantly.'

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Recent Stories

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon