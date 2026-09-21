Suchika Tariyal made history by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. After a hard-fought semifinal ended in a draw, she narrowly missed the final due to a weight-based tiebreaker rule, earning historic bronze medal.

The Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Suchika Tariyal scripted a historic feat at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Monday, September 21. Suchika Tariyal lost to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in a hard-fought semifinal after an extra round, securing a historic bronze medal.

Suchika received a bye in the round of 16 before defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the last four, where she was defeated by Hui Hoon Teo, who secured the semifinal after the bout was ruled a draw following an extra round, with the Singaporean advancing to the final based on a lighter morning weigh-in (700 grams).

Since Tariyal had already guaranteed a spot on the podium by reaching the semifinals, her valiant effort etched her name in the history books as India's first-ever medalist in mixed martial arts at the continental multi-sport event.

Also Read: Savita Punia becomes most-capped player in Indian women's hockey history

How did 700g Cost India Gold?

India’s chances of winning the first Asian Games gold medal in the Mixed Martial Arts did not come down to a knockout or submission, but to a razor-thin margin on the scale. The semifinal bout between Suchika Tariyal and Hui Hoon Teo went the full distance, remaining deadlocked even after a grueling extra round.

As the match ended in a deadlock, with neither fighter able to establish an advantage through regulation time and a subsequent one-minute sudden-death round, the Indian camp launched an appeal, which forced a 10-judge arbitration panel to review the bout footage. The panel subsequently ruled the contest a draw.

However, under competition rules set in the event of an unbreakable tie, the victory is awarded to the lighter athlete. Since Hui Hoon Teo was 700 grams lighter than Suchika Tariyal during the morning weigh-ins, the Singaporean fighter advanced to the gold medal match.

Scroll to load tweet…

The fraction of 700 grams was all that separated a shot at the gold medal from a bronze finish, highlighting just how fine the margins can be at the pinnacle of international combat sports. After Varun Sanyal withdrew from the competition due to ‘medical reasons’, Suchika Tariyal was the only medal hope for India in the mixed martial arts event.

After reaching the semifinal, Tariyal was just a win away from the final and a potential gold medal, but the narrow defeat meant she had to settle for bronze. Despite missing out on the final, Tariyal created history by becoming the first Indian MMA fighter to win a medal at the Asian Games.

Who is Suchika Tariyal?

Suchika Tariyal hails from Rohtak, Haryana, which is a hub of combat sports, having built an illustrious athletic background across judo, ju-jitsu, and mixed martial arts. She started her career in judo and represented India in over 20 international competitions and won eight national titles for Haryana.

Her first major international breakthrough came in 2018 when she won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Championships. In the following year, 2019, Tariyal won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships and South Asian Games in the women’s 57 kg judo category. In 2024, she won the gold medal in the women’s 60kg category at the World Ju-Jitsu Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

Scroll to load tweet…

Suchika Tariyal has been a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter since 2017, but took a seven-year break from sport to focus on her judo and Ju-Jitsu career. She returned to professional MMA in December 2024 at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain after signing a multi-fight contract with BRAVE Combat Federation, marking her comeback with a victory.

Now, Suchika has etched her name in the history of Indian MMA by becoming the first Indian athlete to secure a podium finish in mixed martial arts at the Asian Games, turning her remarkable multi-disciplinary journey into an unforgettable chapter for Indian sports.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: India women's hockey thrashes Indonesia 17-1