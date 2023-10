Asian Games 2023: Archers take India past its largest-ever medal count

Asian Games 2023: India's success in compound archery has enabled them to equal their highest number of gold medals at a single edition of the games, totalling 16 gold medals.

Indian archers Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Deotale beat South Korea's So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158 in the final to win the Asian Games 2023 gold medal in the Compound Mixed Team event. The duo had earlier defeated the pair from Kazakhstan in the semis. India now has secured its largest-ever medal count at a single edition of the Asian Games.

Previously, India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta and Palembang. The addition of bronze medals by Ram Baboo and Manju Rani in the 35km race walk mixed team event allowed India to reach the same medal count in China before the archery event took place.

Meet India's Medal Winners

Sport Event Medal Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary- Gold Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani- Gold Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal- Silver Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary- Silver Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan- Silver Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel- Bronze Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba- Bronze Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj- Bronze Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze Badminton Men's team Silver Boxing Men's +92kg Narender- Bronze Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti- Bronze Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze Cricket Women's Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Team Gold Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok-Silver Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver Rowing Men's Eight Silver Rowing Men's Four Bronze Rowing Men's Pair Bronze Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold Shooting Trap Team Men Gold Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver Shooting Trap Team Women Silver Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze Squash Men's Team Gold Squash Women's Team Bronze Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold Tennis Men's Doubles Silver Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver