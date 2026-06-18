The 26th Senior Asian Fencing Championships (June 19-24, 2026) will be the first sporting event at Bharat Mandapam. Over 400 athletes will compete, with a 24-member Indian squad led by Olympian Bhavani Devi.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has officially sanctioned financial grants under the Assistance to National Sports Federation Scheme to the Fencing Association of India towards the organisation of the 26th Senior Asian Fencing Championships, scheduled from June 19 to June 24, 2026.

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Bharat Mandapam Makes Sporting Debut

The tournament also marks the historic first time that the world-class Bharat Mandapam complex at Pragati Maidan here will host a competitive sporting event since its inauguration in 2023. Previously reserved strictly for high-profile diplomatic and political summits like the G20, Bharat Mandapam's transition into a sports arena represents a definitive turning point for Indian indoor sports infrastructure. The mega-venue has been transformed to accommodate an elite international field of more than 400 athletes from over 30 countries.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing," stated star fencer and India's first-ever fencing Olympian CA Bhavani Devi, set to compete in the women's sabre event, as quoted by a press release.

India's Growing Stature as a Global Sports Host

India has rapidly scaled its capabilities as a multi-sport global host, successfully organising several massive international tournaments across different disciplines over the last few years. This tournament will also serve as a perfect curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games 2030, set for four years from now. Of late, India has served as the host to major international sports competitions like the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, and more, and is also vying to win a bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

India Announces 24-Member Contingent

The Fencing Association of India (FAI) has officially locked in a powerhouse 24-member national contingent, evenly split with 12 male and 12 female athletes. Rising stars as well as Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) Karan Singh (Sabre), Shreya Gupta (Sabre), and more, join Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) athletes Bhavani Devi (Sabre) and Taniksha Khatri (Épee) in the 24-member squad; 17 members are KIAs.

The Senior Asian Fencing Championships opens on Friday with the individual Men's Sabre and Women's Foil preliminary pools and elimination rounds, followed by the Opening Ceremony, starting at 6 PM. The continental team knockout stages take centre stage from June 22.

Full India Squad

*Full India Squad: Epee Women: Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Chaudhari, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer Epee men: Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Shaurya Ashwini, Aloshious Koovakkal Joshy Foil women: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom Foil men: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil Sabre women: Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin J S., Shruti Joshi Sabre men: Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi K.P., Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar. (ANI)