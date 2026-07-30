Big news for football fans! The Brazilian football team is reportedly coming to India for a friendly match in the first FIFA international window of October.

According to reports, the Brazilian football team is all set to play a friendly match in India during the first FIFA international window in October. The date is reportedly October 3, the city is Kolkata, and the opponent is none other than the Indian team.

While there's no official word from the Indian or Brazilian football federations yet, the news has already created a massive buzz among football lovers.

Match to be held in Kolkata

The report also mentions that talks between the CBF and organisers began during the 2026 World Cup held in the USA. The main reason? The incredible support for the Brazilian team from this part of the world.

During the tournament, social media was flooded with pictures of thousands of fans wearing the iconic yellow jersey. Now, only the final paperwork is left before the deal is officially signed.

Kolkata's Yuba Bharati Krirangan is being tipped as the likely venue. If this happens, it will be a historic moment for Indian football to see one of the world's most popular teams play on our soil.

If the match is confirmed, Kolkata will once again host a historic international football night. It's the same city where Lionel Messi made his debut as Argentina's captain at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

During the last World Cup, Kolkata was buzzing with football fever. The streets of North Kolkata, in particular, were decorated with huge murals of Neymar and Vinícius Júnior. If there's one city in India that truly lives and breathes the World Cup madness, it's Kolkata, all thanks to its passionate fans who turn the entire city into a festival during any major football tournament.