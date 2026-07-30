Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Indian hockey team's new saffron jersey, linking it to attempts to rewrite history. She said India's identity is rooted in non-violence and truth, unlike the RSS, and that these values cannot be taken away.

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the change in the Indian hockey team's jersey from blue to saffron, linking the move to broader concerns over attempts to rewrite the country's history. Speaking to reporters amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the country's identity was rooted in non-violence, truth and brotherhood, and that these values could not be taken away. Her comments came after Hockey India unveiled the new jerseys for the senior men's and women's teams on July 27, ahead of the upcoming FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups.

'Attempt to Rewrite History'

"Whether they change uniforms or try to rewrite history through education policy, no matter what they do... You have seen what the youth of our country think about this. You heard what the young people gathered at Jantar Mantar were saying. This is the voice of the nation," the Congress MP said.

"The struggle for this country's independence was founded on non-violence and truth; the RSS played no part in it. The entire nation knows the reality, and those who didn't are now realising what their true intentions are," the Congress MP added.

She said the Congress had led the freedom movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi and asserted that the country's core values could not be altered.

"The Congress party led that movement under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, and the very soul of this country is rooted in non-violence, truth, and brotherhood. No one can take that away--not the RSS, nor anyone else," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"No matter how much they sow division, incite violence, or spread hatred, the country's soul--defined by brotherhood, mutual love, and unity--remains intact; they cannot strip that away," she added.

Former Captain Questions Jersey Colour

Earlier, former India hockey captain and Olympian Viren Rasquinha questioned Hockey India's decision to have the national team wear an orange jersey, saying the team's identity and legacy have always been associated with the colour blue. Expressing his disappointment on X, Viren wrote, "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for (hockey emotes). But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?" (ANI)