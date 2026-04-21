A 31-member Indian contingent will compete in four disciplines at the Asian Beach Games 2026 in Sanya, China. The team will participate in 3x3 basketball, beach kabaddi, sailing, and beach wrestling from April 22 to 30.

A 31-member Indian contingent is set to compete at the Asian Beach Games 2026 in Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30. The sixth edition of the Games will feature 15 disciplines, with 62 gold medals on offer. India will compete in four disciplines - 3x3 basketball, beach kabaddi, sailing and beach wrestling.

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India's top basketball players Pranav Prince and Harsh Dagar will headline the 3x3 squad, as per Olympics.com. Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia, the Asian Beach Games is a celebration of beach and coastal disciplines, highlighting sports not typically featured at the Asian Games. The inaugural edition was held in Bali in 2008.

The Games were last staged in Da Nang in 2016 and were originally slated to return in 2020. However, disruptions caused by COVID-19 led to a lengthy postponement, with the event now making its comeback after a decade-long gap. The 2026 edition will be staged entirely in the resort city of Sanya, with the opening ceremony on April 22 and the closing ceremony on April 30. Beach handball begins on April 21.

India's performance at 2016 Asian Beach Games

At the 2016 Asian Beach Games, India secured a total of 24 medals, two gold, four silver, and 18 bronze. The women's kabaddi team clinched gold, while the men's side finished with silver. India's other gold came in Vovinam, where Shweta More triumphed in the women's 52kg category.

Asian Beach Games 2026 sports

Beach handball, water polo, beach soccer, open water swimming, jiu jitsu, beach volleyball, beach kabaddi, sailing, aquathlon, teqball, beach athletics, dragon boat, 3x3 basketball, beach wrestling, sport climbing.

Asian Beach Games 2026: Indian contingent

Men's 3x3 basketball

Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, Kushal Singh, Arvind Kumar Muthu.

Women's beach kabaddi team

Ritu, Simran Kamboj, Manisha Kumari, Nikita Chauhan, Manpreet Kaur, Nikita.

Men's beach kabaddi team

Brijendra Singh Choudhary, Jitendra Yadav, Yatharth Deshwal, Neeraj, Jai Bhagwan, Bhanu Pratap Tomar.

Sailing

Aastha Pandey (ILCA 4 girls), Shringhari Roy (Optimist girls), Ovie Nair Shaffi (foil windsurfing girls), Vinay Vishwanath Kulabkar (foil windsurfing boys), Chitresh Tatha (formula kite men), Krishna Venkatachalam Ramakrishnan (Optimist boys), Vasu Chandrawanshi (ILCA 4 boys).

Beach wrestling

Pushpa Yadav (women's 60kg), Priyanshi Prajapat (women's 50kg), Jaspeet Kaur (women's 70kg), Priya (women's +70kg), Aryan (men's 90kg), Sachin Mor (men's 80kg), Jaspooran Singh (men's +90kg), Siddharth (men's 70kg). (ANI)