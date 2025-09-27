Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra believes India is significantly superior to Pakistan for the Asia Cup final. He dismisses Pakistan as a threat, citing a large quality gap in batting, bowling, and strategy, and doesn't foresee a 2017 upset repeat.

Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra doesn't classify Pakistan as a threat to India in the Asia Cup final, or staging an upset like the 2017 Champions Trophy final, considering the difference in "quality" and the huge chasm that prevails between the two sides. The Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup has concluded with unbeaten India walking out unscathed on the back of dominant performances and a couple of nervy affairs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The reigning world champions have been deemed the favourites to steamroll past their arch-rival for the third successive time and lift the title on Sunday in Dubai.

Despite the odds heavily stacked in India's favour, some feel Pakistan could recreate the memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy heartbreak, which ended with a 180-run defeat for the Men in Blue. Despite the shades of the past lingering, Mishra doesn't see it turning into reality this time around.

The 42-year-old believes Pakistan would need to tick a lot of boxes to challenge India in T20Is. While taking a subtle jibe at Pakistan, Mishra highlighted the difference between the two sides. However, he cautioned India to hone its catching skills, bearing in mind that such dropped efforts could hurt India brutally in the final.

"I don't think so. They don't have the quality. There are a lot of differences in cricket. They have to tick a lot of marks to win against India. They need to handle the pressure. There are a lot of facets where India is ahead of them. India needs to improve its fielding. India is dropping three to four catches in every match. It is rare that after dropping a lot of catches, you win a game. You should not eye a team as a minor, especially in T20Is," Mishra said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"Earlier, I could say they could challenge in bowling, especially after Abhishek batted against Rauf and Shaheen. The only thing they are better at is talking. They are not even close to us in terms of thinking, strategy, batting, or bowling. In terms of cricket, they don't have an answer for us," he added.

The young swashbuckler Abhishek Sharma has done the bulk of the scoring for India from the top. With his flamboyant strokeplay and pugnacious mindset, Abhishek has converted his swift starts into match-winning scores. With three fifties on the trot and his protracted havoc, Mishra sees it as an ominous sign for India.

"The best thing that I find about Abhishek is that he was getting starts, but now he is converting them into big scores by playing for a long time. In T20Is, it is beneficial for the team when the set batter stays on the crease for a long time," Mishra said.

While scrutinising the massive challenge India faces, apart from their fielding woes, has been the untested middle order. With Abhishek and vice-captain Shubman Gill ripping the opposition apart in the powerplay, the middle order has dealt with pressure in patches.

Mishra doesn't see the scarcity of exposure for the middle-order batters as a problem for the Indian side. He cited several examples, including Sanju Samson's promotion to number three against Oman and Shivam Dube's promotion to the same position against Bangladesh, to further support his case.

"The role is of the entire team. The best thing about India is that the team is not dependent on one player. It is good that Abhishek is in form and Shubman Gill is supporting him well. India has made attempts to test their batters. Shivam Dube was sent high in the batting order. Before him, Sanju Samson scored fifty after being promoted," he said.

"Hardik Pandya has batted well against India. Whenever India got the opportunity, India tried to allow its middle-order batters to play. Dube has even bowled overs, so that when the moment comes, he is ready," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)