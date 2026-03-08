Ravichandran Ashwin has outlined how New Zealand can restrict Shivam Dube in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final, pointing to his wagon wheel and batting zones.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has shared tactical advice for New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, focusing on how to neutralize Shivam Dube. Ashwin believes the left-hander’s reach and power make him India’s biggest weapon against spin, but also highlighted areas where he struggles.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained that bowlers should target lines outside the leg stump or wider deliveries away from the batter’s eyeline. He pointed to Dube’s wagon wheel, noting that boundaries square of the wicket are rare in his game.

Ashwin’s Tactical Breakdown

Ashwin illustrated that Dube often fails to score freely square of the wicket, both on the off side and towards square leg. “Shivam Dube’s wagon wheel clearly suggests that square of the wicket on the off side and towards square leg on the leg side is a no-hit zone for him,” Ashwin said. He added that opponents should either push the ball wide or bowl behind his boots to force him into uncomfortable strokes.

Since 2025, Dube has scored only 11.65% of his runs in that zone and managed just four boundaries against spin from square leg to point. His tendency to stay rooted and prefer hitting straight makes him vulnerable to disciplined lines.

Why India Could Push Dube Up The Order

India’s batting order has shown weaknesses against spin. Abhishek Sharma has fallen three times to off-spin, Suryakumar Yadav struggles against left-arm spin, and Tilak Varma has failed to accelerate against finger spin. Tilak’s limitations forced India to drop him to No.5 and bring Sanju Samson higher up.

Against England, India promoted Dube to No.4 ahead of Suryakumar and Tilak to counter Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson. The move paid off as Dube struck 43 runs at a strike rate of 172, including three boundaries off spin, and accelerated at 240 at the Wankhede Stadium.

With New Zealand boasting four quality spin options, India may again rely on Dube to step in early. His ability to dominate spinners could be decisive in a final where India’s other batters have clear vulnerabilities.

