Vaishnavi Adkar clinched the ITF W35 Kalaburagi singles title, triumphing over fellow Indian Ankita Raina 7-6(3), 6-4 in the final. The victory on International Women's Day earned Adkar 35 WTA ranking points and USD 4,860 in prize money.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar lifted the singles title at the ITF W35 Kalaburagi with a determined 7-6(3), 6-4 victory over compatriot Ankita Raina in the final on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Playing on International Women's Day, Adkar produced a composed performance in a closely contested all-Indian final to claim the title, earning 35 WTA ranking points along with the USD 4,860 prize money. Raina was awarded USD 2,637 and 23 ranking points, according to a release.

'Proud I was able to push': Adkar reflects on win

"It was a very good week for me, conditions were very tough, and I just feel proud that I was able to push till the last match in these conditions. Since I was a kid, I have seen Ankita play at a high level. So, competing with her, playing doubles with her, is a very big thing. I knew that she wouldn't leave the match till the last point. So, I just had to keep fighting at every point, and I was able to do that," Adkar commented after her victory.

A back-and-forth final

First Set: Adkar edges Raina in tie-break

Third seed Adkar made a strong start to the match, striking clean winners from both wings to earn two break points in the opening game before forcing an error from Raina to break serve. She consolidated the early advantage with a comfortable hold to move 2-0 ahead.

Raina gradually found her rhythm, using the width of the court well to hold serve and then capitalising on an error from Adkar to break back and level the score at 2-2.

The momentum continued to shift as Adkar stepped into the court to strike aggressive returns and break again for a 3-2 lead, only for Raina to respond with attacking returns of her own to restore parity at 3-3. Both players held firm through a series of tight games, with Adkar mixing in drop shots to disrupt Raina's rhythm. The set remained tight until Adkar broke to lead 5-4, but Raina fought back immediately with strong forehands to force the contest into a tie-break.

In the breaker, consecutive errors from Raina allowed Adkar to race to a 3-0 lead before extending the advantage to 5-1 with confident shot-making. Although Raina closed the gap to 6-3, Adkar sealed the set 7-6(3) with a strong serve.

Second Set: Adkar holds firm to clinch title

The second set began with more momentum swings as Raina broke in the opening game, only for Adkar to break straight back. Raina again edged ahead after errors from Adkar, but the lead proved short-lived as Adkar broke back once more and held serve to take control. Adkar's backhand returns proved decisive in the sixth game as she broke Raina to move 4-2 ahead. Raina stayed in the contest with aggressive returning to break back, but Adkar held firm in the closing stages. She held serve for 5-4 and then capitalised on a couple of Raina errors to earn three break points in the next game, converting the opportunity to seal the set 6-4 and the championship. (ANI)