Celebrating the indomitable spirit of women this International Women's Day, Zydus Pinkathon Delhi brought together nearly 6,000 women at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for its landmark eighth edition, according to a release.

Returning to the capital after six and a half years, the event commenced at 5:30 am and featured race categories from 3 km, Lifelong 5 km, and 10 km to ultradistances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and 100 km relay, welcoming everyone from first-time participants to seasoned endurance athletes.

A Celebration of Inclusion and Determination

Among the most inspiring highlights of the day was the participation of one visually impaired runner in the ultradistance 50 km category, along with one visually impaired team competing in the 100 km relay. Infant-carrying mothers participated in the 3 km category with their infants, while grandmothers, cancer survivors, and long-distance runners shared the same start line, citing yet another powerful example of the platform's commitment to inclusion and determination.

The event was also graced by Ashish Sood, Home, Education, Sports, Power & UD Minister in the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Race Results

3 km Race

In the 3 km race, Kriti Sharma secured first place with a timing of 17:31, followed by Sanjana Kumari in second place at 17:45 and Kiran Singh in third with 18:33.

Lifelong 5 km Category

In the Lifelong 5 km category, Aayushi Gupta claimed the top podium position with a finish time of 24:37, while Sarika Yadav finished second at 24:59 and Shillaza Girdhar placed third with 28:51.

10 km Race

In the 10 km race, Pooja emerged victorious with an impressive time of 40:45, followed by Gayatri Mathur in second place at 45:53 and Nikita Rathee in third with 46:49.

Voices from the Event

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Watching nearly 6,000 women gather at 5:30 in the morning at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on International Women's Day is incredibly powerful. Delhi has always shown heart, and today we saw courage, consistency, and community come together again. From first-time 3km participants to ultra runners and our visually impaired athletes in the 50K and 100K relay, this edition truly reflected what Pinkathon stands for, inclusion, endurance, and long-term commitment to health."

Promoting Health Awareness

Held under the title partnership of Zydus Lifesciences, the run continued to amplify awareness around preventive healthcare through the Easiest Exam campaign, encouraging women to adopt regular self-breast examinations. The initiative reinforces the message that health awareness must move beyond conversation into consistent action.

Flagging off the run, Meha Patel, Vice Chairperson, Zydus Foundation, said, "Health is the foundation of every family's well-being. With 1 in 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer, awareness and vigilance are essential. Self-breast examination is a simple step that can help detect the disease early and save lives. The energy at today's Delhi run shows how initiatives like Zydus Pinkathon and the Easiest Exam campaign are turning awareness into action. This Women's Day, thousands of women running for their health is a powerful reminder that early action can save lives"

A Renewed Chapter for Delhi's Running Community

Over the years, more than 50,000 women have participated in Pinkathon's earlier Delhi editions. The 2026 turnout marks a renewed chapter for the city's running community, once again demonstrating that when women are given the space to show up, they redefine what participation in sport looks like.

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, added, "What stood out this morning was the diversity of participation; young runners, seasoned athletes, mothers running with their babies, grandmothers, and visually impaired participants pushing extraordinary limits. Endurance is built over time, and events like Pinkathon give women the confidence to keep progressing. Delhi showed that fitness is not a one-day goal, but a lifelong journey."

Founded in 2012, Pinkathon continues to use running as a platform to build participation, visibility, and sustained attention to women's health across India. Following Delhi, the Zydus Pinkathon calendar moves to Pune on April 5, carrying forward the momentum of the 2025-26 season. (ANI)