Arsenal FC and Adidas have launched the new home kit for the 2025/26 season, featuring a design inspired by the club's heritage. The kit will debut this weekend against Newcastle and incorporates the iconic 'A' from the classic crest.

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled its new home kit for the 2025/26 season, designed by sportswear giants Adidas. The fresh look will make its debut against Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend.

Inspired by the "heart of Arsenal," the new kit incorporates the iconic 'A' from the classic 'Victoria Concordia Crescit' crest, first introduced in 1949. This design element is woven into the fabric of the red and white shirt and also features on the front of the red socks. The shorts are all-white with red detailing.

The goalkeeper kit is yellow with red trim, complete with yellow shorts and socks featuring red detailing. To launch the new kit, Arsenal has released a special film showcasing players from both the men's and women's teams, as well as young people from local community programs.

The film aims to redefine the concept of "home" as a shared feeling among Arsenal supporters worldwide. Set to the sounds of the players' real heartbeats, the film reveals their internal monologues and highlights the connection between the team and its supporters.

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly expressed his excitement about the new kit, saying, "I love our new kit, it looks fresh... Their energy lifts us, and when we step out in the shirt, we feel it more than ever."

Arsenal Women captain Kim Little added, "Supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and this new kit connects to that so deeply... We carry our supporters with us, and they carry us with them, no matter where they are."

The new kit is now available for purchase, and Arsenal will wear it for the first time on Sunday against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, Arsenal Women will face Barcelona in the Champions League final on May 24 in Lisbon after completing their domestic campaign.