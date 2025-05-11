- Home
- Gyokeres to Nico Williams: Arsenal plot summer overhaul to end trophy drought after UCL exit
Arsenal's Champions League semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain has sparked a renewed sense of urgency to strengthen the squad and end the club's five-year trophy drought. Manager Mikel Arteta, sporting director Andrea Berta, and the club's hierarchy have identified key areas that require improvement, with a striker and left winger topping the list of priorities.
The Gunners are keen on signing a top-class striker, with Newcastle's Alexander Isak being the dream target. However, his hefty price tag and the Magpies' likely qualification for the Champions League make the move unlikely. As a result, Arsenal are focusing on alternative targets, including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.
Gyokeres, who has scored 38 league goals this season, is admired by Berta from his time at Atletico Madrid. However, there are concerns within the club about whether the Swedish striker can adapt quickly to the Premier League. Manchester United are also interested in signing Gyokeres, who is valued at over £70 million.
Sesko, on the other hand, presents an attractive option due to his young age (21) and impressive goal-scoring record (26 goals this season). Arsenal have already laid the groundwork for a potential Sesko deal.
In addition to strengthening their attacking options, Arsenal are also looking to reinforce their left wing. Nico Williams is the top target, but Chelsea's interest in the Atletico Bilbao player complicates the situation. Alternative options include AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.
The club is also focused on securing the long-term futures of key players, including Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Gabriel, whose contracts expire in two years. While Arsenal are confident that Saka will sign a new deal, there is apprehension about Saliba's situation, with Real Madrid showing interest in the French defender.
To fund their summer transfer plans, Arsenal are looking to offload several squad players, with a target of generating at least £80 million from sales. Players expected to leave the club include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, and Jakub Kiwior.