England's hopes for a first World Cup final since 1966 were dashed as Argentina staged a 2-1 comeback. After leading through Anthony Gordon, defensive changes saw England collapse, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring to send Argentina to the final.

England appeared to be on course for their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon handed the Three Lions the lead early in the second half against defending champions Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday (local time). However, the match slipped away from England over the final 37 minutes as La Albiceleste staged a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

England led through Gordon's strike in the 55th minute and looked well placed to end their long wait for a World Cup final appearance. Instead, the final stages of the match were dominated by Argentina, who overturned the deficit with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to keep their title defence alive.

How Defensive Tactics Led to England's Collapse

A series of increasingly defensive substitutions by head coach Thomas Tuchel shifted the momentum completely in Argentina's favour, allowing the defending champions to dominate possession, dictate the tempo and eventually seal the comeback victory.

For much of the first hour, England looked organised and competitive. They defended with a back four, threatened through Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon on the wings, and deservedly took the lead when Rogers delivered an inviting cross from the right that Gordon converted at the far post.

From that moment, however, the tactical complexion of the match changed. Tuchel's first major intervention came in the 72nd minute when goalscorer Gordon was replaced by defender Ezri Konsa, changing England's formation from a back four to a back five.

Ten minutes later, he made an even more conservative adjustment, withdrawing midfielder Declan Rice for defender Nico O'Reilly. With Reece James also making way for Dan Burn in the 82nd minute, England suddenly had six recognised defenders on the pitch.

That left Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Harry Kane to shoulder the attacking responsibility with increasingly tired legs and little pace available for counter-attacks.

Rather than relieving pressure, England found themselves pinned deeper inside their own half. Argentina, meanwhile, adopted a more attacking approach. In the 81st minute, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni sacrificed left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and introduced striker Lautaro Martinez, signalling his side's intent to chase victory rather than settle for extra time.

Earlier, Nicolas Gonzalez had already been introduced and repeatedly troubled England's defence with his movement and attacking runs. The contrast between the two benches soon became evident.

Argentina's Late Strikes

From the midway point of the second half until Lautaro Martinez's winner in stoppage time, Argentina enjoyed over 92 per cent possession. During that same 25-minute spell, England attempted just 12 passes and completed only five, illustrating how little control they retained once they retreated into a defensive shell.

Between Gordon's goal in the 55th minute and Lautaro Martinez's winner in the 90+2nd minute, England had just 12 per cent possession as Argentina launched wave after wave of attacks.

The pressure finally told in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez collected a pass from Lionel Messi outside the penalty area and fired beyond Jordan Pickford to restore parity. Seven minutes later, Messi again proved decisive. Skipping past Djed Spence on the right flank, the Argentina captain delivered an inviting cross beyond Pickford for an unmarked Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner at the back post.

Tuchel Accepts Responsibility for Defeat

Only after falling behind did England introduce fresh attacking options. Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney replaced Djed Spence and John Stones in the 90+6th minute, but by then Argentina had already completed the turnaround.

England's approach after taking the lead contrasted with Argentina's attacking intent. Rather than protecting the advantage through possession or controlled pressing, the Three Lions increasingly surrendered territory, inviting sustained Argentine pressure. The defending champions capitalised by stretching England's backline through the movement of Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez while creating opportunities from wide areas and long-range efforts.

After the match, Tuchel accepted responsibility for the tactical decisions that came under scrutiny. "I believe that's just nature of the game. As soon as you lose, you get criticised. It's what it is," he said. "No one knows what would have happened if we had made different decisions. I made them; I take the criticism. It is what it is," the German national added.

Reflecting on the momentum shift after England took the lead, Tuchel said his side gradually lost control of possession as Argentina became increasingly aggressive. "I think it was a very close match. I was happy with the way we played it, a very close match, took advantage and went 1-0 up. At that point of the match, that was also deserved, not undeserved. Unfortunately and strangely enough, it came with a momentum shift. Argentina played with more risk," Tuchel stated. "We suddenly played with a feeling that we had a lot to lose. We dropped into a deep block, which isn't a problem, but we struggled to (win) any duels and (have) any ball possession anymore," he added.

Argentina to Face Spain in Final

England's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after a disciplined first hour gave way to sustained Argentine dominance in the closing stages. The three-time world champions advanced to their seventh FIFA World Cup final, where they will meet Spain on Sunday (local time) at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, while England will face France in the third-place playoff. (ANI)