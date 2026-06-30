The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has warned the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of legal action for its plans to establish cricket academies in Telangana districts, a move TCA says violates pending court orders and BCCI directions.

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Monday issued a strong warning to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), cautioning it against venturing into Telangana districts in disregard of pending proceedings before the Bombay High Court, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directions, according to a statement from TCA.

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TCA Warns HCA Against Crossing 'Lakshman Rekha'

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy said any unilateral attempt to exercise jurisdiction beyond Hyderabad without following the collaborative process directed by BCCI would amount to a serious challenge to the rule of law and would compel the Association to pursue every remedy available under law. "The Lakshman Rekha has already been drawn by the Courts and the BCCI. Crossing it will have legal consequences," said TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy.

Guruva Reddy questioned the HCA's announcement of setting up cricket academies across eight Telangana districts under the coordination of former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu. He said the move should have been preceded by proper legal consultation, noting that the matter is still pending before the Bombay High Court.

Legal Context and Past Agreements

Reddy also asserted that Telangana district cricket was developed through years of effort by the TCA and criticised attempts to bypass established processes or rewrite its history, adding that HCA's own participation in legal and BCCI meetings contradicted its current stance. He said, "Before making public announcements, one must first understand the legal position. The proceedings before the Bombay High Court are still pending. Every individual associated with this initiative should first obtain proper legal advice. Cricketing stature cannot override judicial process. Telangana district cricket was built through twelve years of relentless effort by TCA when no one else came forward. Those who remained absent during that journey cannot now rewrite history or bypass the legal framework. If HCA truly believed collaboration was illegal, why did it repeatedly seek time before the Bombay High Court and participate in BCCI-convened joint meetings?"

Guruva Reddy stated that the facts are undeniable. "BCCI's Order dated 11 July 2021 directed HCA and TCA to collaborate for cricket administration beyond Hyderabad. It was HCA itself that assured implementation before the Court, leading BCCI to convene joint meetings in 2025 and 2026. Today, HCA appears to be questioning the very process it accepted before the Court. The question is simple: if there was never any intention to comply, why seek time before the Court at all? One cannot promise compliance inside the courtroom and deny it outside. History records compliance--not press conferences. Courts determine legality--not unofficial spokespersons."

HCA Accused of Creating Diversionary Controversy

He added that this is precisely why TCA has decided to pursue Associate Membership with BCCI, as Telangana district cricket cannot remain indefinitely hostage to promises that are repeatedly made but never honoured. The TCA General Secretary further alleged that instead of addressing its own governance issues, HCA was attempting to manufacture fresh controversy to divert public attention. "The Association is already facing multiple internal disputes, litigation involving affiliated units, governance-related issues and reported compensation claims. There are also serious concerns surrounding attempts to attract TCA women cricketers. Rather than resolving these issues, HCA has chosen to provoke another avoidable legal confrontation. Simultaneously, unofficial narratives are being created to question TCA's legitimacy. Let it be made absolutely clear--TCA is a duly registered society under the Telangana Societies Registration Act. Legal status is determined by statutory authorities and constitutional courts, not by press conferences or spokespersons. Truth requires no spokesperson; it requires compliance," he said.

Systemic Neglect of District Cricketers

Referring to the plight of district cricketers, Guruva Reddy recalled that even former Hyderabad cricketer and selector Maheshwar Singh had publicly acknowledged that deserving Telangana district players were consistently overlooked. "This has never been about personalities; it is about systemic neglect. Even the much-publicised TG20 tournament failed to provide equitable district representation despite repeated assurances. Cricket in Telangana cannot flourish if talented players continue to be denied fair opportunities. Cricket deserves governance--not governance through controversy. Transparency cannot be selective. When transparency disappears, legitimate questions inevitably arise. Institutional credibility begins with honouring commitments, not rewriting them."

TCA Vows to Protect Legal Rights

Reiterating TCA's commitment to every district of Telangana, Guruva Reddy concluded that the Association would firmly protect its legal rights and those of district cricketers. "If HCA or any individual attempts to exercise jurisdiction in Telangana districts by disregarding pending judicial proceedings or binding BCCI directions, TCA will immediately consider all remedies available under law, including appropriate civil proceedings, criminal proceedings wherever applicable, and contempt proceedings against those responsible, wherever legally sustainable. The ball has always been in HCA's court. Collaboration was always the simplest solution. Justice may be delayed, but the judicial record remains unchanged. Ultimately, history will remember who honoured the rule of law--and who chose to disregard it," he said.

BCCI Issues Notice Following TCA Complaint

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the TCA General Secretary said the BCCI has issued notices to the HCA following complaints from TCA cricketers. He alleged widespread non-compliance within HCA, including issues related to its operations, legality, and constitution, claiming that the current leadership is functioning unlawfully. "BCCI has sent notices to Hyderabad Cricket Association yesterday based on the complaints submitted by the Telangana Cricket Association cricketers. Now there is a sheer non-compliance of Hyderabad Cricket Association in terms of operations, legality, its constitution and the people who are running it are illegal. The appointment of Ambati Raidu and the election committees, all the cricketing companies being appointed, are not as per their own constitution. The Hyderabad Cricket Association mandates that the general body should elect its governing council, apex council and then also all the cricketing committees should be approved by the general body of Hyderabad Cricket Association," he said.

Allegations of Constitutional Non-Compliance

He said that the HCA is not following the BCCI constitution, particularly rules related to membership eligibility, classification, and disqualification. He added that HCA has allegedly not adopted the required membership categories, such as full, associate, and recreational members. "Apart from that, the BCCI constitution is not being followed by Hyderabad Cricket Association. A set of rules in rule number three which relates to memberships, new memberships and you know the qualification and disqualification of membership, category of membership like full member, associate member and recreation member, these categories are not adopted by HCA. So as per the BCCI constitution which is approved by Supreme Court, you know after August 2018, even if it is 30 days after that, if this any state body, which is a member of BCCI, if they do not 100% fully comply with the BCCI constitution, they would be disqualified or debarred. The funds would be stopped," he said. (ANI)