Brazil's Matheus Cunha gave a befitting reply to Japan's Kento Shiogai after a 2-1 comeback win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Shiogai had claimed Brazil was not as respected, prompting a fiery post-match response from Cunha.

Brazil striker Matheus Cunha gave a befitting reply to Japan's pre-match comments after the five-time champions secured a 2-1 win over the Asian side in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, keeping their hopes of a record sixth title alive.

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Cunha's Fiery Response

Leading up to the match, Japan's Kento Shiogai had claimed that Brazil were not as respected as before and their superstar Neymar "was not the same anymore". Brazilian head coach Carlo Ancelotti had described these remarks as "mind games" from Japan. Now, the five-time champions have given a fitting reply in the form of a victory, denting Japan's dream to go beyond the round of 32 again. Shiogai had said before the match, as quoted by Goal.com: "I don't hear much about Brazil these days. Brazil used to be a powerhouse, but now only France and Argentina are strong."

After the win, Cunha was seen holding up his five fingers, referring to team's illustrious WC heritage that spans five titles before responding to Shiogai as said in a viral video with "Five World Cups!" Later, the Manchester United star also posted an Instagram story, saying, "Now you know a little more than about us. Never above anyone, but never below either." The soundtrack to Cunha's Instagram appeared just as befitting for this reply, as he posted multi-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar's track 'Humble' off his 2017 studio album 'Damn', which has a chorus saying, "Sit down, be humble".

Dramatic Comeback Victory

The Samurai Blue started off on a strong note defensively and continuously denied Brazil their early chances. Kaishu Sano produced a stunning bottom corner strike from the edge of the box in the 29th minute, taking Japan to a 1-0 lead at half-time. In the 56th minute, Casemiro headed home for an equaliser, but goalkeeper Zion Suzuki denied Vinicius Jr a goal. Six minutes into the extra six minutes, Bruno Guimares fed Martinelli, who wasted no time in delivering a clinical finish and Brazil a shot at the quarterfinals.

Historic Milestones

Brazil's sensational win over Japan in their round of 32 match marked the first time since the 1978 FIFA World Cup that the five-time champions secured a win in a knockout match despite trailing at half-time.

As per Opta Analyst, Casemiro (aged 34 years and 126 days) is the second-oldest goal-scorer for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup, behind Bebeto against Denmark in 1998 (34 years and 137 days).

As per Opta Analyst, only Pele in the 1970 FIFA World Cup recorded more assists for the Men in Canary Yellow, with Bruno Guimaraes slowly inching towards the numbers of the Brazil icon with four assists in the ongoing edition. (ANI)