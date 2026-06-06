Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised R Praggnanandhaa for winning the Norway Chess 2026 title, calling it a moment of national pride. The Grandmaster became the first Indian to win the prestigious tournament after a strong final-round victory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) R Praggnanandhaa for winning the Norway Chess 2026, calling it a moment of national pride.

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Praggnanandhaa added another landmark achievement to Indian chess by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title after a strong late surge in Oslo.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "Kudos to @rpraggnachess on becoming the Norway Chess Champion 2026. You have made the nation proud with the victory earned through wholehearted dedication, brilliant moves and strategic thinking. May you continue to inspire our youngsters by bringing home more honours."

Kudos to @rpraggnachess on becoming the Norway Chess Champion 2026. You have made the nation proud with the victory earned through wholehearted dedication, brilliant moves and strategic thinking. May you continue to inspire our youngsters by bringing home more honours. pic.twitter.com/R033cWE73D

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 6, 2026

Praggnanandhaa's Path to Victory

The 20-year-old Grandmaster clinched the crown with a final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer, capping off one of the most impressive comeback runs in the tournament's history.

The elite tournament featured a world-class field, including World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning world champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer, making it one of the strongest events on the international chess calendar.

The victory over Keymer came on the back of Praggnanandhaa's wins against Alireza Firouzja, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and reigning world champion D Gukesh over the previous four days.

The tournament also saw Praggnanandhaa complete a rare double over Carlsen.

The Decisive Final Round

Entering the round half a point behind Wesley So, Praggnanandhaa knew that a win would put him in a strong position to seize the title.

Playing with the white pieces against Vincent Keymer, the Indian Grandmaster made full use of his opportunity, converting a crucial victory.

The result earned Praggnanandhaa a maximum of three points and took his tally to 18, enough to secure first place in the standings.