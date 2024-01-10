Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amid row with India, Maldives president meets China's Xi Jinping; receives 21-gun salute grand welcome

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu received a grand reception, complete with a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute. The official media reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Muizzu held talks, but specific details were not disclosed.

    Amid row with India, Maldives president meets China's Xi Jinping; receives 21-gun salute grand welcome snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday engaged in discussions with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during his five-day state visit. This meeting took place against the backdrop of a diplomatic dispute with India, triggered by derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers directed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Muizzu received a grand reception, complete with a red carpet welcome and a 21-gun salute. The official media reported that Xi and Muizzu held talks, but specific details were not disclosed.

    Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, arrived in China amid tensions with India. The dispute arose after some Maldivian ministers made offensive remarks about Prime Minister Modi, resulting in a wave of cancellations of reservations by Indian tourists. Indian visitors constitute the largest group of tourists to the tourism-dependent Maldives.

    Also read: 'Visit beautiful Lakshadweep': Amid tension with Maldives, Delhi Police's post on 'take a break' goes viral

    In addition to his discussions with President Xi, President Muizzu is anticipated to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other high-ranking officials before concluding his visit and returning to Male on January 12.

    Muizzu arrived in Beijing last night after spending two days in the Chinese city of Fujian. During his address at the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on Tuesday, he urged China to enhance its efforts in sending more tourists to his country.

    "China was our (Maldives') number one market (for tourism) pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position," he said.

    His plea for an increased influx of Chinese tourists coincided with a diplomatic dispute involving India. In response to derogatory social media posts by three deputy ministers, Muizzu's government took action by suspending them. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) also strongly denounced these offensive remarks.

    As per recent data from the Maldives Tourism Ministry, India retained its position as the largest tourist market for the country in 2023. With 209,198 arrivals, India led the chart, followed by Russia in second place with 209,146 arrivals, and China in third place with 187,118 arrivals.

    Muizzu also said that China remains "one of our closest allies and development partners." He praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects launched by President Xi in 2014, saying that they "delivered the most significant infrastructure projects witnessed in Maldivian history", according to his speech.

    He emphasized his administration's dedication to the swift execution of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, characterizing it as a representation of the strong commercial bonds shared between the two nations.

    Also read: Maldives President Muizzu urges China to bolster flow of its tourists amid Indian boycott backlash

    The FTA was signed in December 2014 during the presidency of Abdulla Yameen, who was known for his pro-China stance. However, reports from Maldives media suggest that his successor, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's administration, did not put the agreement into effect.

    The President reiterated that the FTA remains a significant symbol of the close economic relationship between China and the Maldives.

    "The FTA's aim to boost bilateral trade and investments, especially increasing our export of fish products to China is a key priority for us through the FTA," he said.

    In 2022, the bilateral trade between China and the Maldives amounted to USD 451.29 million, with China's exports contributing USD 451.29 million, while Maldives exported goods worth USD 60,000.

    Additionally, during the Maldives Investment Forum, President Muizzu actively sought investments from Chinese companies for 11 projects in the Maldives.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country avv

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country

    Move over Bhurj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details avv

    Move over Burj Khalifa, THIS building is set to be crowned as the 'tallest' in the world; know details

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country? avv

    Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country?

    Jewish students clash with NYC Police after unauthorized secret tunnel gets shut down (WATCH) avv

    Jewish students clash with NYC Police after mysterious and unauthorized 'secret' tunnel gets shut down (WATCH)

    20000 Palestinians their blood is on your hands Biden's speech disrupted with Gaza ceasefire call (WATCH) snt

    '20,000 Palestinians, their blood is on your hands': Biden's speech disrupted with Gaza ceasefire call (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's trainer? RKK

    Did you know Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's trainer?

    Tata grand plans for Gujarat: 20 GW lithium-ion battery plant, semiconductor fab and aerospace innovations snt

    Tata's grand plans for Gujarat: 20 GW lithium-ion battery plant, semiconductor fab and aerospace innovations

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    cricket 'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break in SA osf

    'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country avv

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon