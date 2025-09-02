Alexander Isak explains his move to Liverpool, citing the club's history and his desire to win trophies as key motivators. The Swedish striker, acquired for a record fee, aims to elevate his game and contribute to the team's success.

Liverpool [UK], September 2 (ANI): Sweden striker Alexander Isak explained the motive behind his decision to join Liverpool, who broke the bank and shelled out a record transfer fee to sign him from Newcastle United.



On the final day of the transfer window, Liverpool eventually got the target that they desired and brought in Isak for a British record fee of £125m. He arrived in the Premier League from the Spanish club Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022.



After joining Newcastle, Isak grew in stature and established himself as one of the league's most prolific strikers. He racked up 62 goals in 109 appearances for the Magpies at St. James' Park. There were speculations that the move would fall apart, considering the duration and the associated costs.



Isak was left out of Newcastle's squad for their preseason tour to Asia due to a thigh injury. He was also absent from Newcastle's friendly match against Celtic due to uncertainty surrounding his future. As speculation grew, he dropped a bombshell statement, claiming that Newcastle had broken his trust.



He started training separately from the first team and remained absent from Newcastle's first three fixtures. The move eventually happened after Newcastle found Isak's replacement. For the 25-year-old, the decision to move to Anfield was simple: the history, the opportunity to be a part of it and taking his game to the next level.



"I think it's a mixture of what the club is building, but what they're building on top of what the club already is. The history of the club. Me getting the chance to be a part of this, I want to create history. I want to win trophies," Isak said as quoted from the club's official website.



"That's ultimately the biggest motivation for me, and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to the next level and help the team as well. Yeah, for sure. I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I'm super-happy that I've been given this chance and I'm very motivated to do something well with it," he added.



Isak has netted 54 goals in 86 Premier League outings for the Magpies. Out of his total share, 23 of those goals came last season, when he finished second behind, now his teammate, Mohamed Salah, in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

