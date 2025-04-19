Friday night’s blockbuster game between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Nassr was dominated by the latter, however, the result turned out to be different. The Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Nassr was being played at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Al-Qadisiyah had the home advantage.

Al-Nassr started the game with precision and possession-based football. They didn't let Al-Qadisiyah have a lot of the ball. Despite that, Turki Al-Ammar, in one of the few chances that he got, made it count. He scored the first goal of the Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Nassr game in the 35th minute.

The halftime lead was cut short by Sadio Mane's strike in the 84th minute. Despite the defensive prowess of both sides, another goal was conceded in the next three minutes. This time, Aubameyang scored the match winner for the home team. The Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Nassr game ended with Qadisiyah winning it by 2-1.

Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Nassr: Lack of Attacking Edge Haunts Ronaldo’s Side Again

Despite having 63 percent possession in the game, Al Nassr failed to do anything meaningful with the ball. Their attack looked off colour even with Cristiano Ronaldo on the side. Even the visiting team had more passes (524) than Al-Qadisiyah, who completed only 310 passes in the game.

The Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Nassr game provided a rude awakening for CR7s side. They sit at the 3rd position of the points table with 57 points in 28 games. While Al-Qadisiyah have climbed up to the 5th position with 55 points. They are away from the fourth slot by just goal difference.

Al-Nassr will remain on the road for the next fixture. They will also visit Abha to face Damac FC in the Saudi Pro League. After that, Al-Nassr will travel to Japan for a crucial AFC Champions League clash against Yokohama FM next week.