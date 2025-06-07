French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner said it "doesn't get any bigger" than facing Carlos Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final, after ending Novak Djokovic's latest tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in the last four on Friday.

The world number one held off a battling Djokovic with an impressive 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) win on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach his first Roland Garros final.

Sinner will face Alcaraz for a Grand Slam title for the first time on Sunday, adding another chapter to their already gripping rivalry.

"The stage, it doesn't get any bigger now. Grand Slam finals against Carlos, it's a special moment for me and for him, too," said the three-time Grand Slam champion, who is now on a 20-match winning streak in majors.

"He won here last year, so let's see what's coming.

"But for sure, the tension you feel before the match and during the match is a little bit different in a way, because we are both very young, we are both different, but talented."

Djokovic battled hard in a dramatic semi-final that lasted three hours and 16 minutes, but three missed set points late in the third set ultimately put paid to his hopes of a comeback.

Sinner, who is yet to drop a set in the tournament, will be hoping to gain revenge on Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard in five sets in the semi-finals last year.

The Italian will be playing in a maiden Slam final not on hard courts after edging 5-4 ahead in his head-to-head record with Djokovic with his fourth successive victory over the 38-year-old.

Djokovic's exit ensures that a sixth successive major title will be lifted by either Sinner or world number two Alcaraz, in what appears increasingly likely to be a permanent changing of the guard.

It will be the first Grand Slam final to be played between two men born in the 2000s.

Alcaraz has won his last four matches against Sinner, including in the Italian Open final in May when Sinner returned from a three-month doping ban.

Comparisons have already been made between their rivalry and those shared by the big three of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"It takes time to compare us with the big three," said Sinner.

"I believe that tennis or every sport needs rivalries, no? This could be potentially one of these, but there are amazing players coming up."

Djokovic was bidding to become the first man to win a Slam with victories over all of the world's top three players after beating Alexander Zverev in the quarters.

Instead, he will turn his attentions to his seventh attempt to break out of a tie with Margaret Court on 24 major titles at Wimbledon next month.

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know," said the three-time Roland Garros champion.

"Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament. I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready."

Sublime Sinner

Sinner wrapped up an ultimately comfortable opening set after a break in the fifth game with a hold to love, finished off by a backhand winner.

Djokovic was the better player at the start of the second set, but could not find a way through against an opponent who had not dropped serve since his opening-round win over France's Arthur Rinderknech.

Sinner served out the second set at the second time of asking courtesy of a battling hold that featured two aces, one from a second serve.

Djokovic called for the physio for treatment on his left leg ahead of the third set.

A cacophony of noise greeted a brilliant rally that saw Djokovic bring up two set points in the 10th game.

Sinner fended them both off, and then a third, before Djokovic became incensed by a line call that didn't go his way as the set headed towards a tie-break.

Sinner, who like Alcaraz has never lost a Grand Slam final, completed the job in the breaker as Djokovic netted.

"Of course, it's stressful," Sinner said when asked what it is like to face Djokovic.

“It's playing against Novak, playing against the best players in the world, you don't get moments where you can relax. He makes you feel that.”