French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic suggested he may well have bidden adieu to Roland Garros after the 38-year-old was defeated in the semi-finals by Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Following his 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) loss to world number one Sinner, Djokovic stopped briefly on his way off Court Philippe Chatrier and took a moment to "show his gratitude" to the Paris crowd.

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end," said three-time champion Djokovic.

"But if this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.

"Not the happiest because of the loss, but, you know, I tried to show my gratitude to the crowd, because they were terrific."

Djokovic has on occasion had a fraught relationship with the Parisian public, but hailed the backing he received against Sinner.

"I don't think I have ever received this much support in this stadium in my career in big matches against the best players in the world. So very, very honoured to experience that," he added.

Djokovic On Retirement

However, the Serb allayed fears he would be calling time on his career just yet. He stills stands on the brink of history after his latest tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title was foiled.

One more major victory would take him beyond Margaret Court and into outright-first on the list of players with the most Grand Slams.

"At the moment I will try to stick with the plan what I had, which is play the Grand Slams," he said.

"Those tournaments are the priorities of my schedule, my calendar. Wimbledon and US Open, yes, they are in plans. That's all I can say right now.

"I'm going to, unless something, I don't know, happens, whatever. But I feel like I want to play Wimbledon, I want to play US Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I'm not so sure."

Despite the latest setback, Djokovic insisted he still has the record in his sights and hoped it will be seventh time lucky when Wimbledon starts on June 30.

"Obviously Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favourite tournament. I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready," he said.

"I guess my best chances (of winning) maybe are Wimbledon, you know, to win another Slam, or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that."

Djokovic has won the title at Wimbledon seven times and is the the most dominant men's player in the history of the Australian Open with 10 victories in Melbourne.

When asked how long he had been considering his future at Roland Garros, Djokovic cryptically replied: "Not long. You know, I don't know.

"I don't know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I going to keep on keeping on."

Djokovic has appeared in the last 21 editions of the French Open -- lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2016, 2021 and 2023.

Last summer, he secured the only big title to have eluded him through the majority of his career when he won Olympic gold on centre court at Roland Garros.

"We hope that it's not the case, because I feel like tennis needs him in a way," said Sinner when told of Djokovic's comments.

"He said 'maybe', so you never know."