Indian pacer Akash Deep made a successful return to Test cricket against New Zealand, crediting coach Gautam Gambhir for his motivation during his injury recovery. He took three wickets as India finished the day strong in Wellington.

Akash Deep Shines In Test Comeback With Support Of Gautam Gambhir

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): Following a return to Test cricket after over a year, Indian pacer Akash Deep opened on his comeback during the Wellington Test, with massive support from head coach Gautam Gambhir as he battled and recovered from his injuries. Playing Test cricket for the first time since the Oval Test back in July last year, Akash Deep took three wickets in his first bowling outing at Wellington, as Kiwis scored 368 on the back of centuries from Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118*).

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, Akash Deep spoke on the difficulties of making a comeback after a back injury and how Gambhir supported him and kept him motivated. "It is quite difficult as a fast bowler to suffer a back injury and then think about making a comeback; it is definitely very challenging. But one good thing for me was that our coach, GG sir (Gautam Gambhir), even during that time, would always follow up with me, message me, ask how my rehab was going, and tell me to come back even stronger," he said.

India ended the day's play at 159/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (15*) and KL Rahul (52*) unbeaten. Yashasvi Jaiswal made an audacious 89-ball 85 with 16 fours but missed out on a century. Earlier, stunning centuries from Henry Nicholls (175*) and Glenn Phillips (118) helped New Zealand to a remarkable comeback, as Kiwis made 368 in their first innings.