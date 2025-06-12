An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of 242 lives. The Indian sports community expressed their condolences and grief on social media. Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the victims.

The Indian sports fraternity came out in unison to express their sadness and condolences as the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed just five minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12.

An Air India flight, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was scheduled to fly to Gatwick Airport in London from Ahmedabad, reportedly carrying 242 on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Shortly after takeoff, the flight crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College in the Meghani area. It was reported that the flight took off at 1:38 pm, and five minutes later, it crashed into a nearby hostel, causing an explosion and fire.

The Air India tragedy left the entire nation in shock as it claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including UK citizens as well as Indian nationals who were returning to London for work or studies, leaving families on both sides of the world devastated by the sudden and tragic loss.

Indian sports fraternity mourns the loss of lives

Indian athletes across sports were left in shock and saddened as soon as the Ahmedabad plane crash grabbed headlines, with many taking to social media to express their grief, offer prayers for the victims, and extend condolences to the bereaved families affected by the devastating tragedy.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Jasprit Bumrah, Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yusuf Pathan, and others expressed their sorrow over the loss of lives in the Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers to all the lives lost and their families,"

“Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind," PV Sindhu wrote on X.

“Prayers for the families and people on the Air India flight. My heart sunk hearing the news of the crash .. praying praying praying.” Ex-Indian tennis player Sania Mirza wrote on X.

Neeraj Chopra took his X handle and wrote, “Heartbroken by the visuals coming in from Ahmedabad. My prayers and thoughts are with everyone involved. May God give strength to the families of the victims. Om Shanti

“Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families.” Irfan wrote on X.

Hardik Pandya took to his X handle and wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about the crash in Ahmedabad. Prayers and strength to the families of those affected."

“Heartbreaking news about the #AirIndia plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thoughts and prayers with the passengers, crew, and families affected. May they find strength in this difficult time," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Harbhajan took to his X handle and wrote, “I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss. In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

“Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for everyone," Ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik wrote on X.

Even the world leaders from the United Kingdom, Canada, the USA, Mauritius, and other countries also offered their condolences and expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the tragic incident.

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life in a tragedy

Former Gujarat chief minister and BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among 169 Indians who were on board in Air India flight to London from Ahmedabad. Union Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil has confirmed the demise of Rupani in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

“Our respected Ex CM Vijay Rupani was on the flight. Tragically, Vijay Rupani is among the victims of this accident. May his soul rest in peace.” CR Patil told the reporters outside the hospital.

As soon as the tragedy occurred, Air India released a statement, confirming the number of passengers on board. The airline ensured full cooperation with authorities.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.” Air India said in a statement.

“The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the statement added.

The aircraft was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as the co-pilot. Captain Sabharwal is a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience. Officials also said that the co-pilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience.