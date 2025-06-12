An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, raising concerns about the aircraft model. The incident involved 242 people onboard and has shocked the aviation industry.

Shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, an Air India plane carrying 242 people headed for London crashed. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Air India Flight AI171 went down close to the Meghaninagar neighbourhood. The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, a twin-engine, wide-body, mid-size jet airliner. The incident has sent shockwaves across the aviation industry, raising concerns around the model once again.

What do we know about Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner?

The aeroplane, which debuted on December 15, 2009, is renowned for its fuel economy, smooth ride for passengers, and creative design elements including wide windows with automatic dimming.

Carbon fiber-reinforced polymer makes up over half of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner's main construction, which makes it lighter and more fuel-efficient. Its flatter nose curves and raked wingtips improve airflow and reduce drag.

The 787-8 can accommodate around 242 people in a two-class configuration, while its bigger siblings, the 787-9 and 787-10, can accommodate roughly 296 and 318 passengers, respectively. According to News18 report, a little less than the 787-9, which can reach up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km), but much more than the 787-10, which is only able to reach 6,330 nautical miles (11,750 km) because of its larger size and higher passenger capacity, the 787-8 has a range of about 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km).

It has the biggest windows of any commercial aircraft, and each one has electronic dimming settings for better visibility and less glare. In addition, it features illumination that can be adjusted to mimic natural light patterns, which lessens jet lag and helps travellers adapt to different time zones.

By maintaining a lower cabin altitude of 6,000 feet, greater humidity levels, and better air quality, the 787-8 helps passengers feel less tired and uncomfortable.

American carriers, British Airways, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air India, United Airlines, and Ethiopian Airlines are among the well-known carriers that use the aircraft.