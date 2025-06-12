Plane crashes near Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat: An Air India flight crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

An Air India flight crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight had over 240 passengers on board.

As per the Gujarat State Police Control Room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London. Several leading up to the airport have been closed, following the airplane crash.

Emergency services are at the site with fire brigade and medical teams rushing to the airport for rescue work.

Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Several videos surfaced showing thick plumes of smoke at the airport.

Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, assures assistance

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

Scroll to load tweet…

The exact reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Scroll to load tweet…

Follow live updates on Ahmedabad plane crash HERE.