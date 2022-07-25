Ahead of CWG 2022, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Monday that she had been subjected to psychological abuse by the police in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

According to Lovlina, one of her coaches was turned away from the CWG Village, while another was prohibited from entering. The well-known fighter noted that in the run-up to the international games, she had to beg to be allowed to join the training camp.

Lovlina shared details of the alleged harassment on Twitter and claimed that it had a significant impact on her preparation for the Commonwealth Games.Notably, Lovlina won the Boxing Federation of India's trials in June to qualify for the CWG in Birmingham's 70kg division.

"Today with great sorrow I want to reveal that harassment is going on with me. The coaches who helped me win the Olympic medal were removed which hindered my training process. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina said in a tweet.

Lovlina has had a whirlwind year. The Assam boxer, who prefers to keep a low profile, was pushed into the spotlight ever since she won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The 24-year-old self-admittedly lost focus due the endless functions and other commitments outside the boxing ring, which affected her performance.

Known to be a high-performing asset, the two time World Championship bronze medallist's campaign at the marquee event ended early this time with a disappointing loss. The technically sound long range boxer will be eager to clinch the medal which had eluded her in Gold Coast.

(With inputs from PTI)