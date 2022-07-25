Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of CWG 2022, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment

    Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Monday that she had been subjected to psychological abuse by the police in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

    Ahead of CWG 2022, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Monday that she had been subjected to psychological abuse by the police in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

    According to Lovlina, one of her coaches was turned away from the CWG Village, while another was prohibited from entering. The well-known fighter noted that in the run-up to the international games, she had to beg to be allowed to join the training camp.

    Lovlina shared details of the alleged harassment on Twitter and claimed that it had a significant impact on her preparation for the Commonwealth Games.Notably, Lovlina won the Boxing Federation of India's trials in June to qualify for the CWG in Birmingham's 70kg division.

    "Today with great sorrow I want to reveal that harassment is going on with me. The coaches who helped me win the Olympic medal were removed which hindered my training process. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina said in a tweet.

    Lovlina has had a whirlwind year. The Assam boxer, who prefers to keep a low profile, was pushed into the spotlight ever since she won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The 24-year-old self-admittedly lost focus due the endless functions and other commitments outside the boxing ring, which affected her performance.

    Known to be a high-performing asset, the two time World Championship bronze medallist's campaign at the marquee event ended early this time with a disappointing loss. The technically sound long range boxer will be eager to clinch the medal which had eluded her in Gold Coast.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football #ContraCR7 Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United snt

    #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

    football Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour snt

    Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win snt

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Twitter appreciates Shai Hope century as Windies posts 311/6 against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Twitter appreciates Shai Hope's century as Windies posts 311/6

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan makes his debut, Windies/West Indies opt to bat against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan makes his debut, Windies opt to bat

    Recent Stories

    football #ContraCR7 Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United snt

    #ContraCR7: Angry Atletico Madrid fans unite to stop club from signing Ronaldo

    Apple to provide discounts on iPhone, AirPods, Watch for China buyers

    Apple to provide discounts on iPhone, AirPods, Watch for China buyers

    5G auction to begin from July 26 Know competitors base price and other details gcw

    5G auction to begin from July 26; Know competitors, base price and other details

    Want to know who is Anand Mahindra s start up hero heres why check out latest post gcw

    Want to know who is Anand Mahindra's 'start-up’ hero? Check out post

    Does your man sleep after SEX? Reasons why partners doze off after intercourse RBA

    Does your man sleep after SEX? Reasons why partners doze off after intercourse

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon