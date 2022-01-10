  • Facebook
    After winning court battle, Novak Djokovic's father claims World No.1 has been re-arrested in Australia

    Novak Djokovic had been detained in Australia for insufficient proof for his COVID vaccine exemption. While the court has revoked his detention, his father claims that Nole has been re-arrested.

    After winning court battle, Novak Djokovic's father claims World No.1 has been re-arrested in Australia-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia is in the middle of turmoil in Australia. It all started following his arrival in Melbourne following his announcement that he has COVID vaccine exemption, which was turned down by Australia Border Force (ABF), while his visa was cancelled. Although the court quashed his visa cancellation, he has reportedly been detained again.

    On Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly revoked Djokovic's visa and demanded that he be released from detention. However, government counsel Christopher Tran noted that the immigration minister Alex Hawke can still use his personal power to re-cancel the Serbian's visa, leading to Djokovic's three-year ban in the country. In the meantime, his father Srdan has made a shocking claim, reports the Daily Mail and BBC.

    ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic's deportation order overturned by court; Australian Open 2022 participation likely

    As per Srdan, Djokovic has been re-arrested just hours after winning the legal battle. Speaking to Serbian journalists, Srdan suspected that the Australian police was adamant about deporting the Serbian, thanks to Hawke's special powers. Nole's whereabouts remain unknown, while police have accumulated in large numbers outside his lawyer's office in Melbourne.

    "

    Reports also alleged that Djokovic had tested COVID positive on December 16. However, the Serbian attested that he had tested negative on December 22. Nevertheless, the ABF officials did not agree to his statement and detained him. Consequently, his bid to participate in the 2022 Australian Open remains doubtful.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    The Victorian government and Tennis Australia (TA) has made it abundantly clear that only fully vaccinated athletes would be allowed to compete in the year's opening Grand Slam. Djokovic happens to be the record ten-time defending champion. Besides aiming to win his 11th, he would be eyeing to break the all-time Slam record, currently that he is tied on 20 with Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain.

    On the other hand, The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald have reported that Nole has not been arrested, while such reports are baseless rumours. Besides, Nadal has deemed the entire controversy as a circus. However, the Spaniard feels that Djokovic has every right to defend his crown at the AO.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 5:35 PM IST
