Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

Novak Djokovic has been detained in Australia ahead of the Australian Open. He has failed to provide enough documents to support his vaccine exemption. Meanwhile, his lawyer reveals that his COVID infection granted him the same.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one, while he is also the defending champion at the Australian Open 2021 Grand Slam (GS). However, controversies have marred his arrival in Melbourne due to his so-called vaccine exemption. Meanwhile, his lawyers have stated that Nole suffered COVID last month, granting him a medical exemption.

As per Djokovic's lawyers, he tested COVID positive on December 16, reports BBC. He is currently kept in Melbourne's detention centre, while a court case against exemption has been scheduled for Monday. As the Australian Border Force (ABF) announced his failure to provide enough evidence for his exemption, his visa was cancelled.

At the same time, there was an outcry on social media across the globe, also leading to a political war between the two countries. In the meantime, his lawyers asserted that after 14 days since he tested negative, he did not display fever or respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours. Notably, there was no announcement from Djokovic regarding his latest COVID infection.

Reports also stated that the Australian authorities were maltreating Djokovic among the detainees. Also, rumours made wave that he was not given a proper room at the detention centre, while the food was also unhealthy and maggot-infested. As of now, he is also supposedly barred from training.