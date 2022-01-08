  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Novak Djokovic has been detained in Australia ahead of the Australian Open. He has failed to provide enough documents to support his vaccine exemption. Meanwhile, his lawyer reveals that his COVID infection granted him the same.

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one, while he is also the defending champion at the Australian Open 2021 Grand Slam (GS). However, controversies have marred his arrival in Melbourne due to his so-called vaccine exemption. Meanwhile, his lawyers have stated that Nole suffered COVID last month, granting him a medical exemption.

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    As per Djokovic's lawyers, he tested COVID positive on December 16, reports BBC. He is currently kept in Melbourne's detention centre, while a court case against exemption has been scheduled for Monday. As the Australian Border Force (ABF) announced his failure to provide enough evidence for his exemption, his visa was cancelled.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Inside Novak Djokovic's $104-a-night 'hotel hell' amid deportation row

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    At the same time, there was an outcry on social media across the globe, also leading to a political war between the two countries. In the meantime, his lawyers asserted that after 14 days since he tested negative, he did not display fever or respiratory symptoms in the past 72 hours. Notably, there was no announcement from Djokovic regarding his latest COVID infection.

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    Reports also stated that the Australian authorities were maltreating Djokovic among the detainees. Also, rumours made wave that he was not given a proper room at the detention centre, while the food was also unhealthy and maggot-infested. As of now, he is also supposedly barred from training.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits

    Australian Open 2022: COVID-19 infection gave Novak Djokovic vaccine exemption, lawyers claim

    However, the Australian authorities have denied the same, stating that Serbian is being treated well. Later, on Friday, Djokovic took to his Instagram handle to post a story and thanked his fans for supporting him. "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it, and it is greatly appreciated," he penned.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?-ayh

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    football EPL Leicester striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Football EPL Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Coutinho joins Aston Villa: When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Football EPL 2021-22 Will Philippe Coutinho fill the Jack Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

    EPL 2021-22: Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

    Recent Stories

    China researchers claim breakthrough in 6G mobile technology gcw

    China researchers claim breakthrough in ‘6G’ mobile technology

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting-dnm

    Delhi Police lodges FIR against viral morphed video of Cabinet meeting

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor might come with 5G technology Report gcw

    iPhone SE 3 to have same design as its predecessor, might come with 5G technology: Report

    Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79 says he feels completely lost drb

    Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79; says he feels ‘completely lost’

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon