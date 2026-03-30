Indian U20 women's football team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced the 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand. India will face Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei in their first appearance in 20 years.

Indian U20 women's football team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named the Young Tigresses' 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

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Tournament Details and Qualification Path

India, who qualified for the tournament after 20 years, will begin their campaign with a match against Japan (April 2 at the Thammasat Stadium), followed by Australia (April 5 at the Pathum Thani Stadium) and Chinese Taipei (April 8 at the Pathum Thani Stadium), according to a release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals. Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

Team Preparation

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok on March 20, and had 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions. The travelling contingent comprised 24 players, with defender Alka Indwar now released as Alexandersson finalised his 23-player squad for the final tournament.

India had begun their current training camp in Bengaluru in January after the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL. Later, they had a one-month camp in Sweden, where they played five friendly matches against the senior teams of Swedish club sides. After their return from Scandinavia, the Young Tigresses continued training in Kolkata before heading to the Thailand capital.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson Assistant coach: Paromita Sit Goalkeeping coach: Hameed KK

India's schedule at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026

18:30 IST, April 2: Japan vs India (Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani)

14:30 IST, April 5: India vs Australia (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani)

14:30 IST, April 8: Chinese Taipei vs India (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani)

Live stream: FanCode. (ANI)