Ishan Kishan praised MS Dhoni after the legend announced his IPL retirement. Dhoni, who led CSK to five titles, will now serve as the team's mentor, concluding a celebrated career that spanned 17 seasons and solidified his legacy.

Ishan Kishan Hails MS Dhoni Following His IPL Retirement Announcement

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Monday hailed former India captain MS Dhoni following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the legendary cricketer had made an immense contribution to the country and inspired generations of young players. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 IPL seasons, confirmed on November 17 that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brought the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ishan Kishan said Dhoni's retirement was an emotional moment for fans and players, but highlighted his immense contribution to Indian cricket and the inspiration he provided to young cricketers. “He has taken retirement, I know, the time had come for him, he felt it was the right time, but the most important thing is that we all understand how much he has given to this country, how he played, how much he has inspired all the young players, that is the most important thing, so obviously everyone felt bad when he took it, but we will get to see all those people on the ground, we will see them on TV, so there is a lot of happiness because of what he has done for the country, perhaps very few players have been able to do that,” he said.

Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL. Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening its reputation as a powerhouse in franchise cricket. CSK became the first team to win consecutive IPL titles and also achieved the distinction of winning both the IPL and Champions League T20 in the same year.

Dhoni led Chennai to numerous finals and playoff appearances, building a team culture based on consistency, trust and composure under pressure. His ability to get the best out of players, particularly in challenging situations, became one of the defining characteristics of the CSK setup. His leadership was not restricted to tactical decisions on the field. Dhoni became synonymous with the franchise's philosophy of backing experienced players, maintaining a settled dressing room and ensuring that individuals performed with confidence and clarity. Several cricketers enjoyed some of the most successful phases of their careers under his leadership.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches.

His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.