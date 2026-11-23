Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand seek their third consecutive title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. The BWF Super 300 event also sees teenager Rakshitha Ramraj leading the Indian singles challenge at the tournament this week.

Syed Modi International: Treesa-Gayatri Eye Third Straight Title

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be aiming to clinch their third consecutive women's doubles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament, which gets underway in Lucknow on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Rakshitha Ramraj, fresh from her stunning victory over Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's singles champion Chen Yufei at last week's Hong Kong Open, will lead India's charge in the singles competition, as per Olympics.com. The BWF Super 300 tournament will be held at the Babu Banarasi Das UP Badminton Academy from Tuesday to Sunday.

Top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be eyeing a third consecutive Syed Modi International crown after winning their maiden title in 2024 and successfully defending it last year. The Indian duo had also finished runners-up in 2022, underlining their consistent performances at the tournament. Adding to their confidence, Treesa and Gayatri enjoyed a memorable outing earlier this year, clinching a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Rakshitha Ramraj will look to carry her impressive form from the Hong Kong Open into the home tournament. The young Indian shuttler grabbed headlines last Thursday after stunning world No. 4 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China 21-18, 24-22 in the pre-quarter-finals of the BWF Super 500 event. However, Rakshitha's campaign came to an end in the quarter-finals, where she went down to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

With two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu missing from the women's singles draw, Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda will also shoulder India's hopes of securing a title on home soil. Japan's Riko Gunji, ranked 19th in the world, will headline the women's singles field as the top seed. India's challenge will also feature Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, Anmol Kharb and Isharani Baruah, who will be looking to make an impact on home soil.

In men's singles, World Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy will lead India's charge. The former world No. 6 has been seeded third, behind Singapore's Jason Teh and Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist. Eighth seed Tharun Mannepalli and Kiran George will also be among India's key contenders. In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun have been seeded third, while Dhruv Kapila and Olympian Tanisha Crasto will spearhead India's challenge as the top seeds in mixed doubles. However, India will miss some of its biggest names, with Lakshya Sen, fresh from winning the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan titles earlier this month, opting out of the tournament. The country's leading men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be absent.