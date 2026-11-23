AIFF presidential candidate Arvind Menon proposes a roadmap to improve India's FIFA ranking, focusing on grassroots initiatives, village outreach, and collective stakeholder collaboration ahead of the upcoming federation elections.

Arvind Menon Outlines Goal to Boost India FIFA Ranking Below 100

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) presidential aspirant and Uttarakhand BJP co-in-charge Arvind Menon outlined his vision for Indian football ahead of the upcoming federation elections, acknowledging the challenges facing the sport and stressing the need for a collective approach involving senior players, experts and other stakeholders. He said a comprehensive roadmap would be prepared to improve Indian football's standing, with the aim of breaking into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings.

The AIFF elections are scheduled to be held on December 20. The previous AIFF elections were held on September 2, 2022. “It is certainly true that the situation we have seen recently, and the condition of football in the past few days not being very good, but taking everyone along with us, our senior players and experts, and taking all of them together, we will prepare a roadmap and certainly move forward on it," Arvind Menon told ANI.

Menon also emphasised taking football to villages across the country and highlighted the potential role of government initiatives such as Khelo India and the support envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening grassroots sports development. "And as we all know, out of the 211 countries in the world that play football, our current position is 141st. How do we bring this below 100? How do we take it to every village? And in this area, Modi ji envisions, through sports, through 'Khelo India', and through every sport, as much support as is being given," he added.

Menon highlighted his experience as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Football Federation, a position he currently holds for a second term, pointing to the work undertaken and ongoing initiatives under his leadership. He stressed that developing Indian football would require a collective effort, drawing support from stakeholders across the sport. Menon also noted India's growing international standing in other sporting disciplines and expressed confidence that football could serve as a platform to unite people and further strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem. He emphasised that progress would depend on collaboration rather than individual efforts.

"I am currently the president of the Uttar Pradesh Football Federation for the second time. A lot of work has been done there, and a lot of work is ongoing there. If you look at the international level, you will see that the prestige of India has increased in many other sports as well, so football is a sport through which we can bring many people together, so certainly in the coming times, taking everyone's support," he said. "I do not say that I will do it alone; I will take everyone's support, and with the support of all our people, we will move forward in this direction," he concluded.

Meanwhile, former AIFF president Praful Patel, who headed the federation from October 2009 to May 2022, has also expressed concern over the state of Indian football, despite the growing fan interest and passion for the sport. Reflecting on his tenure, Patel highlighted the transition of Indian football from an amateur setup to a professional league structure but maintained that considerable work remained to achieve the sport's desired growth. He also flagged the challenges faced by Indian football over the last four years, including the impact on players, fans and other stakeholders, as well as the exit of several corporate entities from the football ecosystem. Patel noted that the AIFF had navigated a difficult period despite efforts by stakeholders to extend support to the governing body. (ANI)