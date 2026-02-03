During the 1996 ODI World Cup co‑hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Australia were scheduled to face Arjuna Ranatunga’s side in Colombo on February 17. However, Cricket Australia refused to send the team due to security concerns following a devastating bombing in the capital that claimed 91 lives.

West Indies also boycotted their fixture in Sri Lanka later that month. Sri Lanka were awarded full points, topping the group unbeaten. Despite the forfeits, Australia and West Indies still qualified, with Australia eventually meeting Sri Lanka in the final, where the hosts claimed their first World Cup title.