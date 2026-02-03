- Home
- Sports
- 3 Times Teams Boycotted ICC World Cup Matches Including Australia’s 1996 ODI Clash In Sri Lanka
3 Times Teams Boycotted ICC World Cup Matches Including Australia’s 1996 ODI Clash In Sri Lanka
Boycotts in ICC World Cups are rare but impactful. From Australia in 1996 to England and New Zealand in 2003, here are three instances where teams refused to play, altering tournament outcomes.
Australia – 1996 ODI World Cup (Sri Lanka)
During the 1996 ODI World Cup co‑hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Australia were scheduled to face Arjuna Ranatunga’s side in Colombo on February 17. However, Cricket Australia refused to send the team due to security concerns following a devastating bombing in the capital that claimed 91 lives.
West Indies also boycotted their fixture in Sri Lanka later that month. Sri Lanka were awarded full points, topping the group unbeaten. Despite the forfeits, Australia and West Indies still qualified, with Australia eventually meeting Sri Lanka in the final, where the hosts claimed their first World Cup title.
England – 2003 ODI World Cup (Zimbabwe)
England’s Nasser Hussain‑led side were scheduled to play Zimbabwe in Harare on February 17 during the 2003 World Cup. Political unrest under Robert Mugabe’s regime and his controversial remarks about British politicians led the UK government to oppose sending players.
The England and Wales Cricket Board requested the ICC to shift the match to South Africa, but the appeal was rejected. England stood firm, refusing to travel, and Zimbabwe were awarded the points. The decision proved costly, as Zimbabwe advanced from Pool A with 14 points, while England were eliminated after finishing fourth with 12.
New Zealand – 2003 ODI World Cup (Kenya)
New Zealand, led by Stephen Fleming, were set to face Kenya in Nairobi on February 21, 2003. Security concerns prompted the Blackcaps to request the ICC to move the match to South Africa, but the governing body declined. New Zealand forfeited, handing Kenya two crucial points. That outcome dramatically altered Pool B, as Kenya finished second with 16 points, while West Indies and South Africa, both on 14, were eliminated.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.