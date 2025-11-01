India's journey to the ICC Women's World Cup final has been a tale of resilience. After a mid-tournament slump with three close defeats, Harmanpreet Kaur's side bounced back spectacularly, stunning Australia in the semis to set up a title clash.

India's campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has been a story of resilience and belief, as they stumbled mid-tournament with a string of close defeats but bounced back spectacularly to reach the final, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC). We take a look at their road to the final as Harmanpreet Kaur's side now stand one win away from lifting their first-ever ODI World Cup, facing South Africa in the title clash.

Strong Start to the Campaign

India got off to a strong start in their World Cup opener with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. Fifties from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur guided India to 269/8 while Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal made valuable contributions at the top. In reply, Sri Lanka began well, reaching 82/1 but India's bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Deepti starred with the ball (3/54) as the hosts were bowled out for 211 in under 46 overs. It was a well-rounded performance to open their campaign.

India made it two victories in two matches with another solid performance, extending their winning streak against Pakistan. India posted 247 while batting first with Harleen Deol top-scoring with 46 while others chipped in with useful cameos. Despite losing regular wickets, a late flourish ensured a competitive total. Pakistan were then rocked early, slipping to 26/3 before Sidra Amin (81) and Natalia Pervaiz (33) steadied the innings. But once that stand was broken, India's bowlers took control. Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) led the attack while Sneh Rana added 2/38 as Pakistan were bowled out well short.

Mid-Tournament Slump

India suffered their first defeat of the tournament in a nail-biter against South Africa. Richa Ghosh played a brilliant innings of 94 to take India past 250 with Sneh Rana adding 33 vital runs at the end. The Indian bowlers started well, reducing South Africa to 81/5 but Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon turned the tide with a key partnership. Though both were dismissed before the end, Nadine de Klerk held her nerve to see South Africa home with seven balls to spare.

India's second defeat came in another thriller, despite posting a commanding 330 against Australia. Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) shared a 150-run stand to give India a perfect platform while cameos from the middle order ensured a strong finish. Australia produced one of their finest chases in ODI history, led by Alyssa Healy's magnificent 142 off 107 balls. India took wickets late on but couldn't stop the Australians from clinching victory in the final overs.

A third straight close defeat left India's semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. England posted 288/8, thanks to Heather Knight's superb 109 which was her first ton of the tournament while Deepti Sharma impressed with 4/51. In the chase, India looked on course with Smriti Mandhana (88), Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti (50) all contributing. But a late collapse from 234/3 to 262/6 stalled their momentum. India needed 22 off the last two overs but fell just short as England held on to remain unbeaten.

Bouncing Back to Reach Semis

Facing a must-win situation against New Zealand, India produced their most commanding batting display of the tournament. In a rain-hit clash, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal struck their first centuries of the campaign while Jemimah Rodrigues added an unbeaten 76 as India piled up 340/3 in 49 overs. In reply, New Zealand fought hard through Brooke Halliday (81) and Izzy Gaze (65*), but regular breakthroughs kept India ahead. The bowlers maintained discipline to seal a 53-run win via DLS, confirming India's place in the semi-finals.

Rain returned in India's final group-stage match against Bangladesh. Before the weather intervened, India had put themselves in a strong position. They had restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs with Radha Yadav (3/30) leading the way and the rest of the bowling unit chipping in. Chasing a revised target of 126, India were cruising at 57 without loss in 8.4 overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned. Both teams shared the points in a contest where India were in a strong position to win.

Historic Semi-Final Victory

India produced one of the greatest performances in World Cup knockout history to stun Australia and book their place in the final. Australia posted 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield's century and fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. In reply, India lost both openers early, slipping to 59/2 before Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) scripted a stunning recovery. Their 150-run partnership put India in control and despite late wickets, Rodrigues stayed until the end to steer India home with a few balls to spare. It was the highest-ever successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.